Cody Garbrandt plans to showcase a new version of ‘No Love’ at UFC Vegas 27: “I don’t think anybody’s seen this”

Cody Garbrandt is ready to showcase a brand new version of himself when he meets Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27 this Saturday.

Garbrandt, also known as “No Love” by mixed martial arts fans across the world, has been on quite an interesting journey over the last few years. After working his way up to the top of the division before winning the UFC Bantamweight Championship, he proceeded to go on a three-fight losing streak.

Then, more than twelve months later, he returned to the Octagon and knocked out Raphael Assunção with one of the greatest walk-off KOs in UFC history.

He’s set to return to the main event this weekend to take on Rob Font, and it seems as if he’s ready for the challenge.

Cody Garbrandt says to expect a new version of "No Love" at #UFCVegas27 (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/ULRe4920E4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 20, 2021

“This ain’t the Cody Garbrandt that he’s seen. This is gonna be a different one. I don’t think anybody’s seen this, not even the Dominick Cruz fight. I’m just excited to go out there and perform. I got respect for the guy and his camp and s*** like that, but I’m taking him out.”

There are many questions that continue to be asked about the chin of Garbrandt but when it comes to finishing the fight, there are very few better in the UFC than him. He has insane power and, sometimes, he’s also able to back that up with incredible technique – although he’s been fairly inconsistent in that regard in the past.

Now is the time for Garbrandt to lay down a marker and prove why he’s one of the very best, and we’re intrigued to see it.

Do you think Cody Garbrandt will beat Rob Font on Saturday? If so, how far away do you think he is from a title shot? Let us know your thoughts on this down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!