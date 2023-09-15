Three fighters removed from the UFC active roster including Derek Brunson

Derek Brunson is among three fighters who have been removed from the UFC active roster.

According to the UFC Roster Watch Account on X, Derek Brunson, Tecia Torres, and Zarah Fairn have been removed from the roster. It’s uncertain if this means the fighters, retired, fought out their contracts, or were released, but both are no longer on the UFC roster.

❌ Fighter removed: Derek Brunson — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) September 14, 2023

Brunson (23-9) is on a two-fight losing streak and is coming off a second-round TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis in March. Before that, he lost by KO to Jared Cannonier which snapped his five-fight win streak. On the win streak, Derek Brunson beat Darren Till, Kevin Holland, Edmen Shahbazyan, Ian Heinisch, and Elias Theodorou.

Brunson was scheduled to fight Roman Dolidze at UFC 295 in November but recently withdrew from the bout. It’s uncertain the exact reason why he pulled out, but he’s now no longer on the UFC roster. Derek Brunson went 14-7 in the UFC and had notable wins over Lyoto Machida, Uriah Hall, and Sam Alvey among others.

❌ Fighter removed: Tecia Torres — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) September 15, 2023

Tecia Torres (13-6) has been in the UFC since 2014 and is currently ranked 10th at strawweight. Torres is coming off a split-decision loss to Mackenzie Dern back in April of 2022 at UFC 273. The loss to Dern snapped her three-fight win streak as Torres had beaten Angela Hill, Sam Hughes, and Brianna Fortino. Torres went 9-6 in the UFC and has notable wins over Michelle Waterson-Gomez, Angela Hill, and Bec Rawlings.

❌ Fighter removed: Zarah Fairn — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) September 13, 2023

Zarah Fairn (6-6) is the final fighter removed from the roster after she went 0-4 in the UFC. Fairn last fought back at UFC Paris when she suffered a decision loss to Jacqueline Cavalcanti, after losing a decision to Josiane Nunes. In her UFC debut, Fairn suffered a first-round submission over Megan Anderson and followed that up with a first-round TKO loss to Felicia Spencer.

