Three fighters removed from the UFC active roster including Derek Brunson

By Cole Shelton - September 14, 2023

Derek Brunson is among three fighters who have been removed from the UFC active roster.

Derek Brunson

According to the UFC Roster Watch Account on X, Derek Brunson, Tecia Torres, and Zarah Fairn have been removed from the roster. It’s uncertain if this means the fighters, retired, fought out their contracts, or were released, but both are no longer on the UFC roster.

Brunson (23-9) is on a two-fight losing streak and is coming off a second-round TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis in March. Before that, he lost by KO to Jared Cannonier which snapped his five-fight win streak. On the win streak, Derek Brunson beat Darren Till, Kevin Holland, Edmen Shahbazyan, Ian Heinisch, and Elias Theodorou.

RELATED: Jared Cannonier calls for rematch with Sean Strickland.

Brunson was scheduled to fight Roman Dolidze at UFC 295 in November but recently withdrew from the bout. It’s uncertain the exact reason why he pulled out, but he’s now no longer on the UFC roster. Derek Brunson went 14-7 in the UFC and had notable wins over Lyoto Machida, Uriah Hall, and Sam Alvey among others.

Tecia Torres (13-6) has been in the UFC since 2014 and is currently ranked 10th at strawweight. Torres is coming off a split-decision loss to Mackenzie Dern back in April of 2022 at UFC 273. The loss to Dern snapped her three-fight win streak as Torres had beaten Angela Hill, Sam Hughes, and Brianna Fortino. Torres went 9-6 in the UFC and has notable wins over Michelle Waterson-Gomez, Angela Hill, and Bec Rawlings.

Zarah Fairn (6-6) is the final fighter removed from the roster after she went 0-4 in the UFC. Fairn last fought back at UFC Paris when she suffered a decision loss to Jacqueline Cavalcanti, after losing a decision to Josiane Nunes. In her UFC debut, Fairn suffered a first-round submission over Megan Anderson and followed that up with a first-round TKO loss to Felicia Spencer.

What fo you think of the news that Derek Brunson, Tecia Torres and Zarah Fairn are no longer with the UFC?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Derek Brunson UFC

Related

Valentina Shevchenko, and Alexa Grasso

Pro fighters make their picks for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - September 14, 2023
Jared Cannonier, Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Jared Cannonier calls for rematch against Sean Strickland for the UFC middleweight title: "Here’s your chance to redeem your man card"

Cole Shelton - September 14, 2023

Jared Cannonier is hoping to fight Sean Strickland his next time out.

Pat Miletich
UFC

UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich arrested on third DUI charge

Cole Shelton - September 14, 2023

Pat Miletich, a UFC Hall of Famer, has been arrested on his third drunk driving charge.

Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. still hoping to become the youngest UFC champion ever despite loss: "Nothing has changed"

Josh Evanoff - September 14, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Raul Rosas Jr. still believes that he’ll hold championship gold soon.

Kevin Holland
UFC

Kevin Holland uninterested in future UFC title fight: "Why are you guys so focused on the f*cking belt all the time?"

Josh Evanoff - September 14, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Kevin Holland isn’t exactly eyeing a title fight anytime soon.

John Makdessi

PHOTO | 'Robbed' John Makdessi shows detailed UFC 293 payout from loss to Jamie Mullarkey

Josh Evanoff - September 14, 2023
Robert Whittaker Israel Adesanya
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker questions if the UFC will keep letting Israel Adesanya get title rematches: "Relax, that's the fight game"

Fernando Quiles - September 14, 2023

Robert Whittaker isn’t so sure the UFC would set a good precedent for the middleweight division if Israel Adesanya keeps receiving title rematches.

Marvin Vettori Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland
Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori thinks Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya 2 would flop: "He doesn’t deserve a f*cking rematch"

Fernando Quiles - September 14, 2023

Marvin Vettori is clearly not a fan of the idea of Israel Adesanya getting an immediate rematch against Sean Strickland.

Alexa Grasso Valentina Shevchenko
UFC

Alexa Grasso fires back at Valentina Shevchenko ahead of Noche UFC: "We know that there are no accidents"

Fernando Quiles - September 14, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso has responded to Valentina Shevchenko’s comments on their first encounter.

Javier Mendez
Sean O'Malley

Coach Javier Mendez names the fight that “could be as big as Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov” for Sean O’Malley

Fernando Quiles - September 14, 2023

American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez thinks there’s one fighter who can challenge Sean O’Malley that’ll bring in as much hype as Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor.