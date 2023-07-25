Report | Derek Brunson set to return at UFC 295 opposite Roman Dolidze

According to a recent report from Giorgi Kokiashvili, Derek Brunson and Roman Dolidze will collide at UFC 295.

The middleweight division is certainly looking interesting right now. While Israel Adesanya may still be running the show as champion, there are plenty of hungry contenders hoping to make a push for a title shot.

Two examples of that are Derek Brunson and Roman Dolidze. Both men are coming off the back of defeats, with their hope being that they can get back in the win column as soon as possible.

They’ll get the chance to do that when they collide at UFC 295 later this year. The event will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but it has yet to be announced whether or not this will make it onto the main card.