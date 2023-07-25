Report | Derek Brunson set to return at UFC 295 opposite Roman Dolidze
According to a recent report from Giorgi Kokiashvili, Derek Brunson and Roman Dolidze will collide at UFC 295.
The middleweight division is certainly looking interesting right now. While Israel Adesanya may still be running the show as champion, there are plenty of hungry contenders hoping to make a push for a title shot.
Two examples of that are Derek Brunson and Roman Dolidze. Both men are coming off the back of defeats, with their hope being that they can get back in the win column as soon as possible.
They’ll get the chance to do that when they collide at UFC 295 later this year. The event will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but it has yet to be announced whether or not this will make it onto the main card.
Brunson vs Dolidze is set
We last saw Derek Brunson in March of this year. He fell to his second straight defeat in the Octagon courtesy of Dricus du Plessis, following on from a loss to Jared Cannonier just over twelve months prior.
As for Roman Dolidze, he lost via unanimous decision to Marvin Vettori at UFC 286 – just two weeks after Brunson fell short.
Both men will likely believe they have one more shot at putting together a run at 185 pounds. There’s no guarantee that either will retire or walk away from the UFC with a defeat here, but it definitely feels like the stakes are high.
Israel Adesanya will be watching, but our instinct says he won’t be too concerned about the winner just yet.
Are you excited to see what this match-up will produce? Who are you backing to secure the win – Derek Brunson or Roman Dolidze? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
