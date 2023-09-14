Pro fighters make their picks for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 title fight

By Cole Shelton - September 14, 2023

In the main event of Noche UFC, the women’s flyweight title is up for grabs as Alexa Grasso rematches Valentina Shevchenko in her first title defense. Heading into the fight, Grasso is a +140 underdog while the challenger is a -180 favorite on FanDuel.

Valentina Shevchenko, and Alexa Grasso

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the fight. The pros are leaning towards Shevchenko reclaiming her belt at Noche UFC, as most seem to think she wins a decision.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2:

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Shevchenko, I think she gets a decision.

Thiago Moises, UFC lightweight: Valentina Shevchenko by decision. I think she made that one mistake last time out that cost her.

Volkan Oezdemir, UFC light heavyweight: I was surprised to see Grasso win the first time, and I think Valentina Shevchenko gets the belt back.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I think Shevchenko gets her title back.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: That is a tough one. I know not a lot of champs reclaim their belt after losing but Valentina Shevchenko is one of the best ever and I think she gets it done.

Isaac Dulgarian, UFC featherweight: Man, that first fight Grasso looked good. But, I do like Valentina Shevchenko in this one. She’s getting older which is a concern, but I think she will get the belt back.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m leaning towards Valentina Shevchenko. I feel like she was winning the first fight but she made the mistake with the spinning kick. Alexa Grasso was training for it and capitalized on it, I expect Shevchenko to play a much safer fight and win a decision. Just keep it really technical and outpoint Grasso.

Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC flyweight: I keep switching but this time, I do think Grasso defends her belt.

Kurt Holobaugh, UFC lightweight: I got Valentina Shevchenko all day. I think Grasso made the perfect execution last time out and I expect Shevchenko to get the win.

***

Fighters picking Alexa Grasso: Jasmine Jasudavicius

Fighters picking Valentina Shevchenko: Dan Ige, Thiago Moises, Volkan Oezdemir, Christos Giagos, Josh Fremd, Isaac Dulgarian, Kyle Nelson, Kurt Holobaugh

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alexa Grasso UFC Valentina Shevchenko

