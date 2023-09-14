Pro fighters make their picks for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2:

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Shevchenko, I think she gets a decision.

Thiago Moises, UFC lightweight: Valentina Shevchenko by decision. I think she made that one mistake last time out that cost her.

Volkan Oezdemir, UFC light heavyweight: I was surprised to see Grasso win the first time, and I think Valentina Shevchenko gets the belt back.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I think Shevchenko gets her title back.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: That is a tough one. I know not a lot of champs reclaim their belt after losing but Valentina Shevchenko is one of the best ever and I think she gets it done.

Isaac Dulgarian, UFC featherweight: Man, that first fight Grasso looked good. But, I do like Valentina Shevchenko in this one. She’s getting older which is a concern, but I think she will get the belt back.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m leaning towards Valentina Shevchenko. I feel like she was winning the first fight but she made the mistake with the spinning kick. Alexa Grasso was training for it and capitalized on it, I expect Shevchenko to play a much safer fight and win a decision. Just keep it really technical and outpoint Grasso.

Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC flyweight: I keep switching but this time, I do think Grasso defends her belt.

Kurt Holobaugh, UFC lightweight: I got Valentina Shevchenko all day. I think Grasso made the perfect execution last time out and I expect Shevchenko to get the win.

***

Fighters picking Alexa Grasso: Jasmine Jasudavicius

Fighters picking Valentina Shevchenko: Dan Ige, Thiago Moises, Volkan Oezdemir, Christos Giagos, Josh Fremd, Isaac Dulgarian, Kyle Nelson, Kurt Holobaugh