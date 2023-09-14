Jared Cannonier calls for rematch against Sean Strickland for the UFC middleweight title: “Here’s your chance to redeem your man card”

Jared Cannonier is hoping to fight Sean Strickland his next time out.

Cannonier and Strickland headlined UFC Vegas 66 in the final event of the year last December and it was ‘The Killa Gorilla’ who won a split decision in a very competitive fight. After the fight, Strickland claimed he won, but it ended up working out for the better as after winning two more fights, he got a title shot and beat Israel Adesanya to become the new champion.

Now, given that Jared Cannonier has a win over Sean Strickland, he is calling for the rematch and hopes the champ looks to avenge his last loss.

RELATED: Robert Whittaker questions if the UFC will keep letting Israel Adesanya get title fight rematches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThaKillaGorilla (@killagorillamma)

“If you’re a true hand to hand combat fan like me and not in it for the (clown) ass actors and their theatrics, then you know this is the fight to make. I beat the champ and got two checks to prove it. He wasn’t walking me down screaming in my face either. Nobody does that to me. The only other MW to beat him has ascended. He fought him differently than he fought me as well. On top of that he said it himself that he “fought like a bitch” so here’s your chance to redeem your man card @strickland_mma_ let’s actually do the man dance brother. P.S I was high as hell on that poster,” Cannonier wrote on Instagram.

Although Jared Cannonier is calling for a title shot, it’s uncertain if he will be next in line. There’s a possibility Israel Adesanya will receive an immediate rematch, while Dricus Du Plessis also has a case to be made for a title shot.

But, given that Cannonier has a win over Strickland, he’s hoping that is enough to entice the champ to have his first title defense against him.