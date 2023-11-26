Cris Cyborg responds after PFL’s Donn Davis claims she will be fighting two times in 2024: “I’m unwilling to enter into any toxic work environments”

By Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2023

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has some reservations about PFL making plans without getting in touch with her first.

Cris Cyborg

PFL dropped some major news in the MMA world recently with the acquisition of Bellator. Donn Davis, PFL founder, said that Bellator contracts will carry over, which was a big reason Davis had the deal finalized. A few Bellator champions such as Patchy Mix were in attendance for the PFL Championships on November 24. While the champions in attendance looked happy to be a part of the PFL umbrella, Cyborg isn’t sold at the moment.

RELATED: KAYLA HARRISON HOPEFUL FOR CRIS CYBORG FIGHT AFTER PFL-BELLATOR SALE: “IT FEELS CLOSER THAN EVER”

Cris Cyborg Reacts to PFL’s Plans

Cris Cyborg caught wind of Donn Davis laying out the plan to book Cyborg against PFL 2023 women’s featherweight champion Larissa Pacheco before the Kayla Harrison fight.

“As I said last night… Lots of plans being made and announced. I have not had any contact with anyone from the @PFLMMA since news of the purchase. One thing I will control is how my career finishes.

“Company culture and the way I am going to be treated as I finish the final fights of my career are a priority despite having two fighters call me out fight night. I was one of the few Bellator champions not to be contacted or invited to the show. I’m financially at a point in my life that I’m unwilling to enter into any toxic work environments. My mental health is too important

“I am excited to be boxing Jan 19th and after talks with my team have occurred will start to look at the options for my mma return.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Cyborg and the PFL higherups can get on the same page when the two sides are able to communicate.

Previous Post

Topics:

Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Related

Cris Cyborg and Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison hopeful for Cris Cyborg fight after PFL-Bellator sale: "It feels closer than ever"

Josh Evanoff - November 22, 2023
Cris Cyborg
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Cris Cyborg books return to the boxing ring, will face Kelsey Wickstrum in January

Josh Evanoff - November 9, 2023

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will be returning to the boxing ring to face Kelsey Wickstrum.

Cris Cyborg, Bellator 259
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner chimes in after Cris Cyborg calls out Katie Taylor

Harry Kettle - October 31, 2023

Boxing super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner has called out Cris Cyborg for a superfight.

Cris Cyborg, Scott Coker, Bellator
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Scott Coker believes Cris Cyborg solidified her position as GOAT of women’s MMA with win over Cat Zingano at Bellator 300

Harry Kettle - October 10, 2023

Bellator president Scott Coker believes Cris Cyborg is the female GOAT in MMA after her win over Cat Zingano.

Cris Cyborg, Bellator 300, Salaries, Fighter
Cat Zingano

Cris Cyborg details the post-fight conversation she had with Cat Zingano at Bellator 300: “She was saying something like I was a stalker”

Harry Kettle - October 10, 2023

Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has revealed the conversation she had with Cat Zingano after Bellator 300.

Cris Cyborg, Bellator 300, Salaries, Fighter

Bellator 300 Fighter Salaries: Cris Cyborg takes home top payout

Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023
Cris Cyborg, Cat Zingano, Bellator 300, Bellator
Cat Zingano

MMA community reacts after Cris Cyborg stops Cat Zingano at Bellator 300

Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

Tonight’s Bellator 300 event was headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg and Cat Zingano.

Cris Cyborg, Bellator 259
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Bellator 300 Results: Cris Cyborg stops Cat Zingano in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s Bellator 300 results, including the featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg and Cat Zingano.

Bellator 300, Cris Cyrbog, Umar Nurmagomedov, Results
Brent Primus

Bellator 300: 'Usman vs. Primus' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

The cage returns to San Diego for tonight’s Bellator 300 event, a 16-bout fight card headlined by Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus.

Cris Cyborg, Dana White
Dana White

Cris Cyborg reveals the recent conversation she had with UFC CEO Dana White: “I already forgave him”

Harry Kettle - September 22, 2023

Bellator star Cris Cyborg has revealed that he has made amends with UFC president Dana White following their feud.