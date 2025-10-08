UFC White House doesn’t need Conor McGregor or Jon Jones, says MMA legend

Demetrious Johnson doesn’t believe that the UFC White House card needs Conor McGregor or Jon Jones to succeed.

As we know, there’s been a whole lot of talk recently about the upcoming UFC event at the White House, currently scheduled for next summer. While Dana White insists that no fights will even be discussed until February, that hasn’t stopped the masses from fantasy booking – and in a lot of instances, Jon Jones and Conor McGregor are mentioned as potential fighters on the card.

Given the nature of this event, you’d have to imagine the UFC will go all out to ensure that it’s one of the biggest shows in the history of the promotion. If that’s the case, then putting big names like McGregor and Jones on the card makes sense, even if they do come with a lot of baggage.

In the eyes of Demetrious Johnson, though, even an event of this magnitude doesn’t necessarily need McGregor or Jones.

Johnson’s view on McGregor and Jones at White House

“I don’t like when someone’s iced, sitting there chilling, they get to pick and choose what they want to do,” Johnson told his co-host the MMA Guru. “Maybe they earned that right, I have no idea. But for me? I want to see guys who are putting the f—ing rubber to the pavement.

“I’m not denying what Jon’s done. But if we’ve got guys fighting their a–es off right now they should get first dibs. Even Conor, We don’t need Conor’s a– on the White House card.

“Him and Donald Trump have a good thing going. But I don’t want to see other athletes miss out on an opportunity that are fighting right now.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow