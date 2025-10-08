Henry Cejudo thinks Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones is biggest possible UFC White House main event

Henry Cejudo believes that out of the realistic options, Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones is the best possible choice for the UFC White House main event.

In a few short weeks, Tom Aspinall will defend his UFC heavyweight championship for the first time against Ciryl Gane. These two men have been circling one another for a few years now, and finally, we’ll get the chance to see a fight that, style wise, should be pretty interesting to watch.

Of course, the reason Aspinall has had to wait this long is because of Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ seemingly refused to get in the cage and compete against the Englishman for whatever reason, meaning that he had to give up the UFC heavyweight championship and retire. With that being said, Jon has made it known that he’d be interested in returning in order to be part of the promotion’s iconic White House event next summer.

Whether or not Aspinall will take the fight is up in the air, and the same is said for whether or not Dana White actually trusts Jones to make the fight happen. In the eyes of Henry Cejudo, though, this is the main event that makes the most sense.

Cejudo’s view on Aspinall vs Jones at White House

“I’d probably say Tom [Aspinall] and Jones. Why? Because it’s the 250th birthday of our country, England vs USA. The greatest of all time, versus the present.”

