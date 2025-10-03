Conor McGregor shares heartwarming tribute to Jon Jones’s brother, Arthur after shocking death at 39

By Curtis Calhoun - October 3, 2025
Conor McGregor speaks at a White House press briefing, opposite Jon Jones with his brother Arthur

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was among a slew of MMA stars to come out in support of Jon Jones following his brother Arthur’s tragic death.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones suffered an unimaginable loss this week when his eldest brother, former NFL star Arthur Jones, passed away at age 39. As of this writing, Arthur’s cause of death hasn’t been made public.

Arthur, who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013, was one of three athletic phenom brothers in the Jones family. He’s survived by Jon and his youngest brother, Chandler, also a former NFL standout.

Jon Jones retired from the UFC in June before announcing his comeback plans for the UFC’s White House card next year. He hasn’t issued a public statement on Arthur’s death, as of the time of this reporting.

Arthur was friends with many current and former UFC stars during his life and career. One such friend was Conor McGregor, who took to social media shortly after the news of Arthur’s death went public.

Conor McGregor tributes ‘friendly giant’ following Jon Jones’s brother’s tragic death

In a recent post to X, UFC superstar Conor McGregor reacted to Arthur Jones’s passing.


“Very sad to hear this news, Arthur was a great man, a friendly giant!” McGregor said.

“God speed Arthur Jones.”

Arthur was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2010 NFL Draft as a fifth-round draft pick. He went on to have a successful NFL career, winning a Super Bowl and becoming a staple of the Ravens’ defensive line group.

Arthur announced his retirement from professional football after the 2017 season. He last played for the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Redskins.

The UFC issued a public statement earlier on Friday afternoon.

“UFC is saddened to hear about the passing of Arthur Jones. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and loved ones,” the statement read.

