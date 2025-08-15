Dana White discusses Conor McGregor and Jon Jones possibly fighting at UFC White House

By Harry Kettle - August 15, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has discussed the possibility of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones competing at the White House.

Conor McGregor, Dana White

As we know, Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are two of the biggest stars in the history of mixed martial arts. They’re also two of the most controversial, especially throughout the course of the last few years. Alas, controversy rarely gets in the way of good business for Dana White and the UFC, which is why they’re both being considered for next year’s White House event that the promotion plans on booking.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall reveals he’s not interested in Jon Jones fight at UFC White House

For Dana White, dealing with McGregor and Jones is a pretty interesting situation. Both of these guys have made the company a lot of money over the years but in equal measure, they’ve also created plenty of headaches. You could certainly argue that Jon has been responsible for more of that, but either way, they both have their demons.

In a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Dana was asked about the possibility of Jones and/or McGregor competing on the proposed UFC White House card.

 

White’s view on McGregor and Jones

“I don’t even start thinking about who’s gonna fight at the White House until after January,” White said on “The Jim Rome Show.”

“I trust Conor,” White said. “I trust Conor. Conor McGregor has never, ever – unless he was seriously injured – this guy has always delivered.

“Jon, I’m a little more skeptical about.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe either of these guys will end up competing on the UFC White House card? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dana White Jon Jones UFC

