Dana White discusses Conor McGregor and Jon Jones possibly fighting at UFC White House

UFC boss Dana White has discussed the possibility of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones competing at the White House.

As we know, Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are two of the biggest stars in the history of mixed martial arts. They’re also two of the most controversial, especially throughout the course of the last few years. Alas, controversy rarely gets in the way of good business for Dana White and the UFC, which is why they’re both being considered for next year’s White House event that the promotion plans on booking.

For Dana White, dealing with McGregor and Jones is a pretty interesting situation. Both of these guys have made the company a lot of money over the years but in equal measure, they’ve also created plenty of headaches. You could certainly argue that Jon has been responsible for more of that, but either way, they both have their demons.

In a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Dana was asked about the possibility of Jones and/or McGregor competing on the proposed UFC White House card.