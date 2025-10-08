Edmen Shahbazyan stays humble despite three-fight UFC win streak

By Harry Kettle - October 8, 2025
Edmen Shahbazyan

UFC prospect Edmen Shahbazyan is keeping his feet on the ground despite extending his win streak to three at UFC 320.

For many years now, Edmen Shahbazyan has been considered a really interesting rising contender in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While he started off like a house on fire, a loss to Derek Brunson a few years back really seemed to knock his confidence. However, after a few more hiccups including a submission defeat to Gerald Meerschaert, he has bounced back in a big way in 2025.

RELATED: Edmen Shahbazyan opens up on first career loss to Derek Brunson: “I used it to motivate me to come back better”

Shahbazyan has managed to rattle off three straight wins, with two of them coming via finish. Last weekend at UFC 320, he took an important step forward with a victory over a notable name in the form of André Muniz. Ever since the triumph, questions have been asked about where the 27-year-old goes from here.

Shahbazyan, though, is someone who learns from his mistakes, and he isn’t about to let his recent success go to his head.

Shahbazyan is staying humble

“We’re going to take it one fight at a time and keep getting better,” Shahbazyan said. “I don’t want to look too far ahead of myself right now and just take it one fight at a time like I’ve been doing this year, and I think that’s going to be the best thing for me.

“I think that’s going to be the approach I take the rest of my career because when I do it that way, I feel like I’m focused on getting better and strategizing better for a single opponent, for my next opponent. I feel like it’s better for my mindset.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What should be next? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

