Demetrious Johnson shares the one glaring weakness of UFC champion Aljamain Sterling: “I would eat his ass up for breakfast”

Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on the weakness he sees in UFC champion Aljamain Sterling’s game.

This Saturday night, Aljamain Sterling will attempt to cement his status as the best UFC bantamweight of all time. He’ll be doing so by putting his championship on the line against rising contender Sean O’Malley.

Many expect to see him pick up the win. Of course, it’s not going to be that easy, especially with the striking prowess of his opponent – but that won’t scare ‘Funk Master’.

Another man who knows what it feels like to be the best is Demetrious Johnson. After Sterling recently called him out, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has responded in a fascinating interview.

“I feel his weakness is he has no clinch game,” Johnson said. “Like, I would eat his ass up for breakfast in the clinch game. I feel like rhythm-wise, I move way better than he does in the feet. [In] grappling, he is longer, so I would never let him get my f—king back, because he’ll lock them f—king ‘Funk Master’ legs in a body triangle like he did at Petr Yan, and they’ll have to survive him doing that.