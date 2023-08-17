Jake Paul shares his thoughts on the minimum salary a UFC fighter should receive in 2023

Jake Paul has given his thoughts on the current UFC fighter pay situation and what their minimum salary should be.

While Jake Paul may be a pro boxer, he’s also taken a keen interest in the fighter pay issue in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s of the belief that they aren’t getting paid enough, which is a position held by many fans and pundits alike.

Despite that, UFC president Dana White doesn’t seem interested in budging on the issue. When asked about what his current stance is on the matter during a podcast appearance, ‘The Problem Child’ had the following to say.

“I don’t hate him either, I just want him to pay fighters more,” Paul said. “You know, now that the company is making billions of dollars a year, and the fighters are only getting 15 percent of it. That’s really where all of it stems from, is wanting higher fighter pay and long-term health care for the fighters.