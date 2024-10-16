Eddie Abasolo dukes it out with Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE 169
Fans are in for a thrilling matchup as Eddie Abasolo squares off against Mohamed Younes Rabah on the supporting card of ONE 169.
This featherweight Muay Thai encounter takes place at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, airing live in U.S. primetime on November 8.
Abasolo is long recognized as one of America’s premier Muay Thai talents. In 2022, he brought his distinct and unpredictable striking style to ONE Championship.
However, “Silky Smooth” has faced his fair share of struggles on the global stage, recording a 1-3 mark in the promotion.
Despite this, his unforgettable wars with elite competitors such as Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Luke Lessei have solidified his place among the sport’s best.
He may have fallen short against these high-profile names. However, his performances in those matchups have cemented his reputation as a must-watch fighter. Moreover, it has proven he can hang with the very best.
Abasolo’s lone victory in ONE came in March 2023. There, he knocked out Niclas Larsen in the second round.
Now, he is eager to add another win to his ONE resume.
Mohamed Younes Rabah figures in clash of styles with Eddie Abasolo
On the opposite side, Mohamed Younes Rabah enters the bout with a near-perfect 13-1 professional record.
The Algerian striker made his promotional debut in December 2023. There, he shocked the world with a first-round knockout of former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex.
However, “The Eagle” dropped a rematch to the Thai star this past February. But he remains a force to be reckoned with.
Rabah is known for his relentless aggression, chaining together vicious punch-kick combinations and maintaining a blistering pace in the ring.
This crowd-pleasing style promises to create an intriguing showdown against Eddie Abasolo’s crafty techniques.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Brandon Royval explains why he approves of Kai Asakura getting a UFC title shot for his debut
Topics:ONE Championship