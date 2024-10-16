Eddie Abasolo dukes it out with Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE 169 

Fans are in for a thrilling matchup as Eddie Abasolo squares off against Mohamed Younes Rabah on the supporting card of ONE 169.

This featherweight Muay Thai encounter takes place at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, airing live in U.S. primetime on November 8.

Abasolo is long recognized as one of America’s premier Muay Thai talents. In 2022, he brought his distinct and unpredictable striking style to ONE Championship.

However, “Silky Smooth” has faced his fair share of struggles on the global stage, recording a 1-3 mark in the promotion.

Despite this, his unforgettable wars with elite competitors such as Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Luke Lessei have solidified his place among the sport’s best.

He may have fallen short against these high-profile names. However, his performances in those matchups have cemented his reputation as a must-watch fighter. Moreover, it has proven he can hang with the very best.

Abasolo’s lone victory in ONE came in March 2023. There, he knocked out Niclas Larsen in the second round.

Now, he is eager to add another win to his ONE resume.