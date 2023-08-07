Chatri Sityodtong reveals other States have reached out to host ONE Championship after “record-breaking” event in Denver

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong admits he was surprised with the reception the promotion got for their United States debut.

Back in May, ONE made its promotional debut in the States as ONE Championship held an event in Denver, Colorado. It was something the promotion has talked about for years, but Chatri Sityodtong was still uncertain how the US fans would like ONE Championship.

However, with the promotion streaming its events on Amazon, Sityodtong knows that helped attract fans into wanting to go to the event.

“Our partnership with Amazon has been huge,” Sityodtong said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Amazon and ONE, we are super happy with our partnership, it has exceeded all expectations for Amazon and us. I think the proof is in the pudding with the May 5 US debut in Denver that was a sold-out show weeks in advance and I was generally shocked that we created the buzz and there was a big fanbase for ONE. We had record-breaking viewership on Amazon and we trended number one on Twitter for sports.”