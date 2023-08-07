Chatri Sityodtong reveals other States have reached out to host ONE Championship after “record-breaking” event in Denver

By Cole Shelton - August 7, 2023
ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong admits he was surprised with the reception the promotion got for their United States debut.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship, Olympics, MMA, GAMMA

Back in May, ONE made its promotional debut in the States as ONE Championship held an event in Denver, Colorado. It was something the promotion has talked about for years, but Chatri Sityodtong was still uncertain how the US fans would like ONE Championship.

However, with the promotion streaming its events on Amazon, Sityodtong knows that helped attract fans into wanting to go to the event.

“Our partnership with Amazon has been huge,” Sityodtong said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Amazon and ONE, we are super happy with our partnership, it has exceeded all expectations for Amazon and us. I think the proof is in the pudding with the May 5 US debut in Denver that was a sold-out show weeks in advance and I was generally shocked that we created the buzz and there was a big fanbase for ONE. We had record-breaking viewership on Amazon and we trended number one on Twitter for sports.”

Four US shows in 2024

After the successful debut in the United States, Chatri Sityodtong and ONE Championship announced the promotion would be coming back for four events in 2024.

At the time of the statement, the dates and locations have not been announced. But, Sityodtong says since the Denver show multiple Athletic Commissions have reached out to bring ONE Championship to their respective States.

“Definitely. Those discussions are ongoing and we have had a few States that have already approved the global ruleset. State by state working through it and bringing ONE here,” Sityodtong said. “I believe it is the most exciting promotion on the planet. We have the highest finish rate, almost a 70% finish rate. Whereas the other promotions have about 30 or 40% and fans love finishes.”

For now, Chatri Sityodtong remains focused on securing those deals and continuing to build up ONE Championship.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chatri Sityodtong ONE Championship

