Demetrious Johnson commits to join 2023 IBJJF Masters

Demetrious Johnson, the reigning ONE Flyweight World Champion and MMA legend, is set to embark on a new challenge.

“Mighty Mouse” will be switching fields temporarily to showcase his talents in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at the 2023 IBJJF Masters World Championships. The competition will take place between August 31 and September 2 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Johnson is slated to compete in the men’s Master 2 featherweight division at brown belt. That bracket will be comprised of over 30 competitors aged between 36 and 40.

Moreover, he will be representing AMC Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the tourney.

Johnson is coming off a successful title defense at ONE Fight Night 10 in May. That night, he outworked Brazilian arch-nemesis Adriano Moraes to earn a unanimous decision in their trilogy bout.

While this may seem like a significant departure from his natural habitat, it’s not the first time “Mighty Mouse” has taken such a bold gamble.

At ONE X in March 2022, he participated in a special rules super-fight with Thai powerhouse Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The bout alternated between Muay Thai and MMA rounds, and Johnson emerged triumphant via second-round submission.