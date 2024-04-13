UFC 300 Results: Bobby Green defeats Jim Miller (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 300 results, including the lightweight bout between Bobby Green and Jim Miller.

Bobby Green, Jim Miller, UFC 300, UFC, Results

Green (31-15-1 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a nasty knockout loss to Jalin Turner in his most recent effort this past December. That loss snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘King’, as had previously defeated Tony Ferguson and Grant Dawson respectively.

Meanwhile, Jim Miller (37-17 MMA) is currently riding a two-fight win streak, his most recent being a submission victory over Gabriel Benitez back in January of this year. The 40-year-old has gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of this lightweight matchup begins and Jim Miller catches Bobby Green early and send him to the mat. ‘King’ pops right back to his feet and is already talking. Miller attempts a high kick, but it is blocked. Green with a nice left jab. Miller just misses with a counter left. Bobby is holding his hands at his hips. Bobby Green with a good left hand. He lands another. Good shots by both men in the pocket. Jim Miller’s right eye is swollen. The New Jersey native with a big left hand that rocks Green. ‘King’ answers with a good knee up the middle. He lands another. A good exchange before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Bobby Green comes out aggressively. He attempts a spinning back kick that misses the mark. ‘King’ with a good calf kick and then a jab. Good shots from both men in the pocket. Green with a nice right hand over the top. Jim Miller with a heavy inside low kick. Green charges forward with a nice combination. Miller is bleeding now. He attempts a high kick, but Green blocks it and lands a nice counter shot. Another nice left jab from Bobby Green. He follows that up with a big right hand. Miller’s face is busted up. ‘King’ tags Jim with a three-punch combination. He looks very confident now. He lands three more jabs and then a right hand. Miller with a body kick. Green peppers him with another flurry. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Jim Miller lands a front kick to the body. Bobby Green answers with a left jab. Miller tags Green with a good right. ‘King’ answers with a nice 1-2. Miller with a low kick. Green continues to press the action and lands a combination. His left jab has been money all fight long. Another big left followed by a straight right. Miller lands a nice low kick. Green with another combination that wobbles Miller. ‘King’ is all over him now. He is just unloading punches in bunches. Miller’s staying in there but his face is a complete mess. Miller with a nice left hand that appears to stun Green. Bobby forces the clinch. Bobby Green lands a big combination on the break and Jim Miller goes down. ‘King’ is unloading ground and pound. Miller scrambles up to his feet but he’s in all sorts of trouble. Green takes him down and unloads more ground and pound until the final horn.

Official UFC 300 Results: Bobby Green def. Jim Miller by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 29-26)

Who would you like to see Green fight next following his decision victory over Miller this evening in Sin City?

