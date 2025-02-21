Michael Chandler teases Paddy Pimblett in amusing new video

By Harry Kettle - February 21, 2025

UFC star Michael Chandler has mocked Paddy Pimblett in a recent video after their first was confirmed.

Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett

As we know, Michael Chandler will make his return to the Octagon at UFC 314 when he goes head to head with Paddy Pimblett. The pair will meet in a blockbuster co-main event at the show, and if ‘Iron Mike’ can get back in the win column, he’ll inject some real life back into his mixed martial arts career.

RELATED: Michael Chandler reacts to Dana White announcing Paddy Pimblett fight for UFC 314

For Pimblett, of course, this is an absolutely huge opportunity. It’s easily the biggest fight of his career to date and if he’s able to get past someone of Chandler’s ability, then it’ll be an excellent sign for him as he attempts to climb up the ladder of relevancy in the promotion’s lightweight division.

As you can imagine, there’s bound to be a lot of back and forth between the two in the lead-up to this collision. If you want any proof of that, just take a look at this entertaining video posted by Chandler.

In. Camp. #UFC314 pic.twitter.com/d4U3i37m4v

— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 20, 2025

Chandler teases Pimblett

As you can see, Chandler decided to copy Paddy’s iconic haircut with a delightful wig. Yes, it’s a bit silly, and no, it certainly isn’t that deep, but we definitely had a great time seeing it.

Hopefully, these two men come together and put on one of the best fights of the year. Given where they’re both at in their respective careers, they certainly have the potential to pull it off.

Who are you backing when Paddy Pimblett steps up to challenge Michael Chandler? Are you excited to see how this fight plays out? Let us know your thoughts on this one as we get closer to fight night, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

