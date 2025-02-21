Michael Chandler teases Paddy Pimblett in amusing new video

UFC star Michael Chandler has mocked Paddy Pimblett in a recent video after their first was confirmed.

As we know, Michael Chandler will make his return to the Octagon at UFC 314 when he goes head to head with Paddy Pimblett. The pair will meet in a blockbuster co-main event at the show, and if ‘Iron Mike’ can get back in the win column, he’ll inject some real life back into his mixed martial arts career.

For Pimblett, of course, this is an absolutely huge opportunity. It’s easily the biggest fight of his career to date and if he’s able to get past someone of Chandler’s ability, then it’ll be an excellent sign for him as he attempts to climb up the ladder of relevancy in the promotion’s lightweight division.

As you can imagine, there’s bound to be a lot of back and forth between the two in the lead-up to this collision. If you want any proof of that, just take a look at this entertaining video posted by Chandler.