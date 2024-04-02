Deiveson Figueiredo vows to knockout “mentally fragile” Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

Deiveson Figueiredo is vowing to knockout ‘mentally fragile’ Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300.

UFC 300 takes place on Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On the ticket is former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3 MM) who will collide with ex-bantamweight titleholder Cody Garbrandt (14-5 MMA) in a bantamweight bout.

‘Diaco’ most recently fought and defeated Rob Font (20-8 MMA) by unanimous decision last December. Prior to that victory, Figueiredo suffered a TKO loss at the hands of Brandon Moreno (21-8 MMA) at UFC 283.

‘No Love’ has won two in a row coming into UFC 300, his most recent KO victory was against Brian Kelleher (24-15 MMA) at UFC 296. Previous to that, Garbrandt had defeated Trevin Jones (14-11 MMA) in March of 2023 at UFC 284.

A very confident Deiveson Figueiredo, speaking with ‘MMA Fighting‘, voiced his strategy going into the fight with Cody Garbrandt:

“We see he’s mentally fragile. He doesn’t have a good head. We see he hasn’t come back after having a few losses, right? Every athlete fears getting touched. Many fighters like the in-fight but crumble when a hand lands. You have to be a badass, you need a strong mind to come back again. I think I’ll affect his mind by touching him, and he’s going to respect me more. I really want the knockout in this fight. This fight could lead me to a title, so I want to impress. It’s going to be an incredible fight.”

