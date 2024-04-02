Max Holloway reveals his favorite Justin Gaethje fight ahead of UFC 300 BMF clash

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is a fan of Justin Gaethje’s UFC career like many fight fans around the world.

For Holloway, one under-discussed moment in Gaethje’s promotional tenure stands out the most.

Holloway and Gaethje square off at UFC 300 on April 13 in Las Vegas. Gaethje will defend the BMF title in a five-round fight, after knocking out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 last July.

Despite their anticipated bloodbath inside the cage, Holloway and Gaethje have remained friendly in the lead-up. The fan friendly matchup is expected to be one of the most entertaining fights during a stacked UFC 300 event.

Holloway, in addition to being a fighting legend, is also a massive fan of combat sports. Like many around the world, he’s been a fan of Gaethje’s entertaining style and accomplishments inside the Octagon.