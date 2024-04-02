Max Holloway reveals his favorite Justin Gaethje fight ahead of UFC 300 BMF clash
Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is a fan of Justin Gaethje’s UFC career like many fight fans around the world.
For Holloway, one under-discussed moment in Gaethje’s promotional tenure stands out the most.
Holloway and Gaethje square off at UFC 300 on April 13 in Las Vegas. Gaethje will defend the BMF title in a five-round fight, after knocking out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 last July.
Despite their anticipated bloodbath inside the cage, Holloway and Gaethje have remained friendly in the lead-up. The fan friendly matchup is expected to be one of the most entertaining fights during a stacked UFC 300 event.
Holloway, in addition to being a fighting legend, is also a massive fan of combat sports. Like many around the world, he’s been a fan of Gaethje’s entertaining style and accomplishments inside the Octagon.
Max Holloway names his favorite Justin Gaethje UFC moment
In a recent interview with Kevin Iole, Holloway didn’t hesitate when asked to name his favorite Gaethje moment.
“I think his debut [against Michael Johnson]. I was ringside,” Holloway said. “It was crazy! That’s when they used to do two or three fights in a week…being there, he got hurt early, and he kept coming through like he always does. This guy was a zombie, got the finish, and I think that was the most memorable fight for me.”
Gaethje defeated Michael Johnson by second-round knockout in July 2017. Before signing with the UFC in 2017, Gaethje became a star in World Series of Fighting, winning his first 18 professional fights overall.
Holloway will make his second UFC lightweight appearance after losing to Poirier at UFC 236. He also remains a top featherweight contender and could potentially return to 145 pounds after UFC 300.
Holloway and Gaethje could put on one of the best fights of the year at UFC 300, and their paths to UFC fan favorites are similar. While fans can expect fireworks when they enter the Octagon, Holloway doesn’t shy away from giving his upcoming opponent immense credit for his success.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Justin Gaethje Max Holloway UFC UFC 300