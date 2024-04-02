Max Holloway reveals his favorite Justin Gaethje fight ahead of UFC 300 BMF clash

By Curtis Calhoun - April 2, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is a fan of Justin Gaethje’s UFC career like many fight fans around the world.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje

For Holloway, one under-discussed moment in Gaethje’s promotional tenure stands out the most.

Holloway and Gaethje square off at UFC 300 on April 13 in Las Vegas. Gaethje will defend the BMF title in a five-round fight, after knocking out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 last July.

Despite their anticipated bloodbath inside the cage, Holloway and Gaethje have remained friendly in the lead-up. The fan friendly matchup is expected to be one of the most entertaining fights during a stacked UFC 300 event.

Holloway, in addition to being a fighting legend, is also a massive fan of combat sports. Like many around the world, he’s been a fan of Gaethje’s entertaining style and accomplishments inside the Octagon.

Max Holloway names his favorite Justin Gaethje UFC moment

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole, Holloway didn’t hesitate when asked to name his favorite Gaethje moment.

“I think his debut [against Michael Johnson]. I was ringside,” Holloway said. “It was crazy! That’s when they used to do two or three fights in a week…being there, he got hurt early, and he kept coming through like he always does. This guy was a zombie, got the finish, and I think that was the most memorable fight for me.”

Gaethje defeated Michael Johnson by second-round knockout in July 2017. Before signing with the UFC in 2017, Gaethje became a star in World Series of Fighting, winning his first 18 professional fights overall.

Holloway will make his second UFC lightweight appearance after losing to Poirier at UFC 236. He also remains a top featherweight contender and could potentially return to 145 pounds after UFC 300.

Holloway and Gaethje could put on one of the best fights of the year at UFC 300, and their paths to UFC fan favorites are similar. While fans can expect fireworks when they enter the Octagon, Holloway doesn’t shy away from giving his upcoming opponent immense credit for his success.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje Max Holloway UFC UFC 300

Related

Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo vows to knockout “mentally fragile” Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

Susan Cox - April 2, 2024
Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan
UFC

Bo Nickal continues to take aim at Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs: “Don’t act friendly to me when I see you”

Susan Cox - April 2, 2024

Bo Nickal is continuing to take aim at Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs.

Joe Rogan, Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway sounds off on his critics ahead of UFC 300: “I’m sick and tired of everybody telling me what I gotta think”

Susan Cox - April 2, 2024

Max Holloway has sounded off on his critics ahead of his UFC 300 matchup with Justin Gaethje.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones training partner refutes the notion that ‘Bones’ should fight Tom Aspinall over Stipe Miocic: “Him beating Tom, what are people gonna say?”

Susan Cox - April 2, 2024

Jon Jones training partner is refuting the notion that ‘Bones’ should fight Tom Aspinall over Stipe Miocic.

Maycee Barber, Amanda Ribas, UFC, UFC Jacksonville
Rose Namajunas

Maycee Barber responds to callout from former UFC champion Rose Namajunas: “I'd be fighting backwards"

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2024

Maycee Barber has responded to being called out by former UFC champion Rose Namajunas.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 160

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 160 with Alex Morono, Damon Jackson, and Christos Giagos

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2024
Kayla Harrison, Holly Holm
Holly Holm

Cris Cyborg believes Holly Holm’s speed will be too much for Kayla Harrison at UFC 300: “Kayla spent a lot of camp worried about taking muscle off”

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2024

Cris Cyborg feels like Holly Holm’s speed will prove to be too much for Kayla Harrison when they collide at UFC 300.

Chris Weidman
Chris Weidman

John McCarthy explains how the commission “did the right thing” by giving Chris Weidman a technical decision win at UFC Atlantic City

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2024

Former MMA referee John McCarthy has explained why he believes the commission did the right thing by changing Chris Weidman’s victory to a technical decision.

Mark Coleman
Mark Coleman

Max Holloway wants “real life BMF” Mark Coleman to present title at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 2, 2024

UFC star Max Holloway wants Mark Coleman to present the BMF title to the winner of his fight against Justin Gaethje.

Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield
Manon Fiorot

What's next for Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield after UFC Atlantic City?

Cole Shelton - April 1, 2024

In the main event of UFC Atlantic City, a potential title eliminator bout at women’s flyweight went down as Manon Fiorot took on Erin Blanchfield.