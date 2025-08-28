WATCH | Darren Till and Luke Rockhold have to be separated during heated press conference ahead of boxing fight

By Cole Shelton - August 28, 2025

Darren Till and Luke Rockhold went at it during the Misfits press conference on Thursday.

Darren Till, Luke Rockhold

Till and Rockhold are set to box on Saturday on Misfits in a highly anticipated bout. Heading into the fight, Till and Rockhold have both taken shots at one another on social media and in interviews.

Ahead of the fight, the two held a press conference on Thursday and had to be separated by security as the two were ready to throw down then.

Darren Till and Luke Rockhold were not happy with one another, and it will only add to the hype of their boxing match on Saturday. Both men have vowed to knock each other out, as Till wants to make a statement against Rockhold.

“I can’t wait for it because it’s Luke Rockhold. He thinks his sh*t doesn’t smell,” Till said to Compare.bet. “There’s a little bit of fire in my belly because I know the way he walks around with his head in the sky. I want to knock him flat out, I’ve got a fire to knock him clean out. I’m f*cking buzzing, I’m going to do a demolition job on him. I’m 100 percent certain that in this fight I’m going to knock him out in the first round, I’m 100 percent confident about that.”

Darren Till and Luke Rockhold argue over rounds

Before the two went at it and had to be separated, they were arguing about how many rounds they should be fighting.

Till and Rockhold are scheduled for a six-round bout, as the Brit says that is due to Rockhold not wanting to fight eight rounds.

“Let’s make it eight rounds,” Till said. “You said to Mams [Taylor] you would pull out of the fight if it was eight. I’m ready for eight. So who’s the coke head?.. This fight’s now eight rounds or I won’t be fighting. You’re not ready. You’re not ready, d*ckhead.”

Rockhold, meanwhile, was quick to fire back and said he would do 11 rounds, before taking aim at Dillon Danis, who is also on the card.

“Make it 11 [rounds],” Rockhold answered. “I’ll take [out] Dillon’s bitch ass. I will fight Dillon for free.”

Darren Till is coming off a decision win over Darren Stewart in boxing back in May.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

