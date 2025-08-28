WATCH | Darren Till and Luke Rockhold have to be separated during heated press conference ahead of boxing fight

Darren Till and Luke Rockhold went at it during the Misfits press conference on Thursday.

Till and Rockhold are set to box on Saturday on Misfits in a highly anticipated bout. Heading into the fight, Till and Rockhold have both taken shots at one another on social media and in interviews.

Ahead of the fight, the two held a press conference on Thursday and had to be separated by security as the two were ready to throw down then.

TILL & ROCKHOLD WANNA GO NOW! 🤯 🎟️ Buy #XSeries22 NOW at https://t.co/fmB3r5o4fv | August 30 | @MisfitsBoxing | Link in Bio For More pic.twitter.com/ErNd2Blmis — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) August 28, 2025

Darren Till and Luke Rockhold were not happy with one another, and it will only add to the hype of their boxing match on Saturday. Both men have vowed to knock each other out, as Till wants to make a statement against Rockhold.

“I can’t wait for it because it’s Luke Rockhold. He thinks his sh*t doesn’t smell,” Till said to Compare.bet. “There’s a little bit of fire in my belly because I know the way he walks around with his head in the sky. I want to knock him flat out, I’ve got a fire to knock him clean out. I’m f*cking buzzing, I’m going to do a demolition job on him. I’m 100 percent certain that in this fight I’m going to knock him out in the first round, I’m 100 percent confident about that.”