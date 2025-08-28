UFC Champion Merab Dvalishvili reveals what age he plans on retiring

By Dylan Bowker - August 28, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili wants to vault over major combat sports names like Bernard Hopkins, George Foreman, and Randy Couture with the lofty goal he has for his combat sports career.

Merab Dvalishvili

Appearing on the Full Send Podcast, the UFC bantamweight champion covered multiple topics ahead of his next title defense assignment in the Fall. Dvalishvili will defend his 135-pound crown against Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event of UFC 320 on October 4th.

This Las Vegas-based card emanates from T-Mobile Arena and also features the highly intriguing rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira, with the former defending his light heavyweight belt against the latter.

With many calling Dvalishvili MMA’s bantamweight GOAT, it begs the question of what future goals a fighter of that caliber could have to keep them motivated and striving for more. While mentioning what he aspires to do going forward, in a tongue-in-cheek fashion, Dvalishvili said [via Bloody Elbow],

“My goal is to fight until I’m 50 years old. I hope I can [still] be champion at that time, but it’s impossible. I’m 34 [years old] now. 16 more years staying champion, it’s impossible.”

Merab Dvalishvili foresees his next opponent post-UFC 320

Merab Dvalishvili is giving the requisite focus on this early October clash with ‘Sandman’, but also has his crosshairs set on who the subsequent title challenger to his throne will be. Within the body of the same referenced conversation on the Full Send Podcast, Dvalishvili stated [via Bloody Elbow],

“If I win, I want to turn around quick and fight in December. I will ask the UFC for a favour to give me another fight in December or even November. Petr Yan is the clear contender right now. He deserves it. I don’t want to make him wait too long.”

Yan and Dvalishvili previously fought in 2023, with the latter securing a fairly lopsided unanimous decision victory over the former. Since that defeat, the former UFC bantamweight champion has put together a three-fight winning streak, with Yan’s most recent victory being against Marcus McGhee.

