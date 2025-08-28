UFC Champion Merab Dvalishvili reveals what age he plans on retiring

Merab Dvalishvili wants to vault over major combat sports names like Bernard Hopkins, George Foreman, and Randy Couture with the lofty goal he has for his combat sports career.

Appearing on the Full Send Podcast, the UFC bantamweight champion covered multiple topics ahead of his next title defense assignment in the Fall. Dvalishvili will defend his 135-pound crown against Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event of UFC 320 on October 4th.

This Las Vegas-based card emanates from T-Mobile Arena and also features the highly intriguing rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira, with the former defending his light heavyweight belt against the latter.

With many calling Dvalishvili MMA’s bantamweight GOAT, it begs the question of what future goals a fighter of that caliber could have to keep them motivated and striving for more. While mentioning what he aspires to do going forward, in a tongue-in-cheek fashion, Dvalishvili said [via Bloody Elbow],