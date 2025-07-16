Misfits Boxing 22 announced featuring Darren Till vs Luke Rockhold, and the return of Tony Ferguson

Misfits Boxing 22 has been announced, and it features some former UFC fighters.

The main event of Misfits Boxing 22 sees former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till taking on former middleweight champion Luke Rockthe hold for the Misfits bridgerweight championship. The event is set to take place on August 30 at AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Darren Till (18-5-1 MMA, 2-0 boxing) has had both of his pro boxing bouts in Misfits. In his debut, he scored a TKO win over Anthony Taylor. His most recent boxing appearance came in May when he scored a decision win over former UFC fighter Darren Stewart. In MMA, Till is on a three-fight losing streak, losing to Dricus Du Plessis, Derek Brunson, and Robert Whittaker. He fought Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title in 2018, losing by submission. He has notable wins over Donald Cerrone, Stephen Thompson, and Kelvin Gastelum, among others.

Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA) last competed in MMA back in August of 2022 when he lost a decision to Paulo Costa. His most recent combat sports fight came in 2024 when he TKO’d Joe Schilling at Karate Combat. He also fought in BKFC in April of 2023, losing by TKO to Mike Perry.