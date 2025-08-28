Raul Rosas Jr. forced out of Noche UFC co-main event
Raul Rosas Jr. will no longer be preparing for the penultimate fight of the night spot at this year’s Noche UFC after being forced to withdraw from the card. In news first reported by Wristlock MMA, the man who utters ‘Chiwiwis’ will now no longer be competing on September 13th.
The UFC Fight Night 259 bout for Rosas Jr. was planned to be against Rob Font but the former will no longer be in the co-main event spot. Sources told Mike Heck of MMA Fighting that the promotion is actively looking for a repalcement opponent for Font inside Frost Bank Arena in San Antonio but no one has been confirmed, as of this writing.
This year’s Noche UFC offering will be headlined by Jean Silva taking on former UFC featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes in a consequential contest for the hierarchy at 145 pounds.
This is not the only bout that has fallen off of the Noche UFC offering this year as Raquel Pennington has also pulled out of her fight against Norma Dumont set for that card in the coming weeks. Also, Edgar Chairez will not compete on this card despite being on last year’s Noche UFC card and his Alessandro Costa fight fell out after the former sustained an injury.
Raul Rosas Jr. and his UFC journey so far
Raul Rosas Jr. suffered his first loss in his sophomore octagon outing but since then, the young phenom has strung together four straight wins at 135 pounds. This is only the second instance of Rosas Jr. having to withdraw from a planned mixed martial arts contest.
The 20-year-old surging star was on last year’s Noche UFC event but will not feature on consecutive tentpole events just like the aforementioned Edgar Chairez.
This scrapped three-round bantamweight bout was seen as an intriguing one by many as Font would have represented Rosas Jr.’s first step up into fighting ranked UFC competition. Font is the number nine ranked contender at bantamweight and enters this event on the heels of back to back victories over Jean Matsumoto as well as Kyler Phillips.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Raul Rosas Jr. UFC