Raul Rosas Jr. forced out of Noche UFC co-main event

Raul Rosas Jr. will no longer be preparing for the penultimate fight of the night spot at this year’s Noche UFC after being forced to withdraw from the card. In news first reported by Wristlock MMA, the man who utters ‘Chiwiwis’ will now no longer be competing on September 13th.

The UFC Fight Night 259 bout for Rosas Jr. was planned to be against Rob Font but the former will no longer be in the co-main event spot. Sources told Mike Heck of MMA Fighting that the promotion is actively looking for a repalcement opponent for Font inside Frost Bank Arena in San Antonio but no one has been confirmed, as of this writing.

This year’s Noche UFC offering will be headlined by Jean Silva taking on former UFC featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes in a consequential contest for the hierarchy at 145 pounds.

This is not the only bout that has fallen off of the Noche UFC offering this year as Raquel Pennington has also pulled out of her fight against Norma Dumont set for that card in the coming weeks. Also, Edgar Chairez will not compete on this card despite being on last year’s Noche UFC card and his Alessandro Costa fight fell out after the former sustained an injury.