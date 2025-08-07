Dillon Danis admits feeling suicidal following boxing defeat against Logan Paul

By Harry Kettle - August 7, 2025

The always controversial Dillon Danis has admitted that he felt suicidal in the wake of his defeat to Logan Paul in October 2023.

Dillon Danis

We all know that Dillon Danis loves to troll the masses. Instead of actually competing on a consistent basis, he prefers to wind people up – often on social media. Once upon a time, a few years back, that led him down the path of taking part in a boxing match against Logan Paul.

RELATED: Tony Ferguson hints at fight against Dillon Danis still taking place in the future

It’s safe to say that these two men did not like one another. Danis opted to get personal during the build-up, constantly making a point to go after Logan’s partner. This drew plenty of eyes to their bout which, in the end, was a bit of a farce with the ending sequence seeing Dillon go for a choke, leading to a disqualification.

In a recent interview, Danis opened up on the impact that the loss had on him.

Danis discusses post-Paul life

“I don’t know man, it’s been tough for me,” Danis told Wade Plemons. “Since that day, I’ve been like suicidal. Because I know I can beat him, and I know I can do better than that. I’m very competitive, so like, he sucks. I know he sucks.”

“I knew he was half decent though because I went to dinner with Paulo Costa — and we were supposed to fight the first time… and then he got hurt by Roman Reigns,” Danis said. “It was going to be me and him, and KSI and Tyron Woodley in Atlanta. [Costa told me at dinner], and he was like, ‘I just want to let you know I sparred him for real and I had a tough time with him. Like, I couldn’t do anything to him.’ I was like, ‘Are you being serious?’ And he was like, ‘Dead serious.’ He might be mad at me for saying this. …

“And then I was hearing some stories about it, but I know he was decent, but I could’ve beat him. I know I could’ve beat him, and that’s the thing that drives me crazy to this day. It definitely f*cking haunts me, and we were supposed to have that MMA fight. Like, he shook my hand, but he’s scared of it. I wish he did. We would make so much money.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Dillon Danis Logan Paul

Related

Tyson Fury

Former champion Tyson Fury rejects idea of possible boxing comeback

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2025
Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul
Boxing News

Tyson Fury backs Jake Paul to knock out Anthony Joshua in potential boxing match

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2025

Heavyweight boxing legend Tyson Fury has suggested that Jake Paul will knock out Anthony Joshua if they fought each other.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul has accepted a fight against Anthony Joshua, according to Turki Alalshikh

Cole Shelton - July 17, 2025

Jake Paul could have his next fight set, and it would be the biggest challenge of his career.

Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul
Boxing News

Eddie Hearn reveals talks have begun for possible Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul fight

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul could legitimately happen.

Ilia Topuria, Jake Paul, UFC 317
UFC

Jake Paul promoter claims latest fight did better 'numbers' than UFC 317, but fans are skeptical

BJ Penn Staff - July 4, 2025

Jake Paul was back in action last Saturday, taking on Mexican boxing veteran Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a cruiserweight clash. Ahead of time, much was made of the fact that the boxing match was going head-to-head with the stacked UFC 317 MMA card in Las Vegas.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrested by ICE, faces deportation just days after loss to Jake Paul

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2025
Eddie Hearn
Eddie Hearn

Former UFC star inks deal with Eddie Hearn to pursue boxing career

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 3, 2025

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has announced the signing of a retired UFC fighter.

Jake Paul, boxing
Jake Paul

WATCH | Jake Paul bails on interview after getting roasted for his boxing ability

BJ Penn Staff - June 27, 2025

Jake Paul does not take kindly to criticism of his boxing skill.

Dana White, Jake Paul, UFC 317, MMA
Jake Paul

Dana White reacts to Jake Paul's next boxing match going head-to-head with UFC 317

BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025

Dana White will have some competition when UFC 317 goes down in Las Vegas this Saturday. On the same night, Jake Paul is set to meet Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the boxing ring.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Noche UFC
Canelo Alvarez

Dana White answers big question regarding Canelo vs. Crawford and Noche UFC

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

Dana White has two big events lined up on the same night, but he dropped some news that’ll make both boxing and MMA fans happy.