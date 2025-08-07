Dillon Danis admits feeling suicidal following boxing defeat against Logan Paul
The always controversial Dillon Danis has admitted that he felt suicidal in the wake of his defeat to Logan Paul in October 2023.
We all know that Dillon Danis loves to troll the masses. Instead of actually competing on a consistent basis, he prefers to wind people up – often on social media. Once upon a time, a few years back, that led him down the path of taking part in a boxing match against Logan Paul.
It’s safe to say that these two men did not like one another. Danis opted to get personal during the build-up, constantly making a point to go after Logan’s partner. This drew plenty of eyes to their bout which, in the end, was a bit of a farce with the ending sequence seeing Dillon go for a choke, leading to a disqualification.
In a recent interview, Danis opened up on the impact that the loss had on him.
Danis discusses post-Paul life
“I don’t know man, it’s been tough for me,” Danis told Wade Plemons. “Since that day, I’ve been like suicidal. Because I know I can beat him, and I know I can do better than that. I’m very competitive, so like, he sucks. I know he sucks.”
“I knew he was half decent though because I went to dinner with Paulo Costa — and we were supposed to fight the first time… and then he got hurt by Roman Reigns,” Danis said. “It was going to be me and him, and KSI and Tyron Woodley in Atlanta. [Costa told me at dinner], and he was like, ‘I just want to let you know I sparred him for real and I had a tough time with him. Like, I couldn’t do anything to him.’ I was like, ‘Are you being serious?’ And he was like, ‘Dead serious.’ He might be mad at me for saying this. …
“And then I was hearing some stories about it, but I know he was decent, but I could’ve beat him. I know I could’ve beat him, and that’s the thing that drives me crazy to this day. It definitely f*cking haunts me, and we were supposed to have that MMA fight. Like, he shook my hand, but he’s scared of it. I wish he did. We would make so much money.”
