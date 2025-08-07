Dillon Danis admits feeling suicidal following boxing defeat against Logan Paul

The always controversial Dillon Danis has admitted that he felt suicidal in the wake of his defeat to Logan Paul in October 2023.

We all know that Dillon Danis loves to troll the masses. Instead of actually competing on a consistent basis, he prefers to wind people up – often on social media. Once upon a time, a few years back, that led him down the path of taking part in a boxing match against Logan Paul.

It’s safe to say that these two men did not like one another. Danis opted to get personal during the build-up, constantly making a point to go after Logan’s partner. This drew plenty of eyes to their bout which, in the end, was a bit of a farce with the ending sequence seeing Dillon go for a choke, leading to a disqualification.

In a recent interview, Danis opened up on the impact that the loss had on him.