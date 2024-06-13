Chael Sonnen believes potential UFC 303 fight cancellation would result in Conor McGregor’s retirement

Chael Sonnen believes that the potential UFC 303 fight cancellation would result in Conor McGregor’s retirement.

UFC 303 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 29th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the event is the much-anticipated welterweight bout between Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA). The two were opposing coaches on TUF 31.

The Irishman has not fought since July of 2021 when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (30-9 MMA) at UFC 264.

‘Iron’ last fought in November of 2022 where he too was defeated by Poirier at UFC 281.

In recent days there has been uncertainty in the MMA community as to whether or not we will see McGregor vs. Chandler on June 29th. The UFC 303 pre-fight press conference scheduled for June 3rd in Dublin was postponed until further notice, which led to rumors swirling that the UFC was looking for an alternate main event.

Analyst Chael Sonnen is sharing his take on the upcoming UFC 303 and what it could mean for McGregor should the bout not proceed.

Sonnen, speaking on his YouTube channel shared:

“If Conor McGregor doesn’t show up for this, I’m here to let you know any idea you have that he’s still fighting or he’s still in the business or he wasn’t feeling good and they’re doing it another day, or he and Chandler are going to be somewhere down the road – I’m here to let you know now, if you’re told that by anybody, you have been given bad information.”

Continuing Chael Sonnen advised (h/t MMAJunkie):

“If McGregor does not show up on June 29 and fight Michael Chandler at 170 pounds, it is the exact same as announcing Conor McGregor’s retirement from the sport.”

It should be noted that McGregor has never pulled out of a fight.

With UFC 303 only two weeks away, the promotion has been oddly silent about confirming or denying the McGregor vs. Chandler main event is a go.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen that should Conor McGregor not fight at UFC 303, he will basically be announcing his retirement from the sport?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!