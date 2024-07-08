Darren Till opens up on viral post-fight brawl after Social Knockout 3 boxing match: “He’s a coward!”

Darren Till explains wild post-fight brawl in fighting return

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Till reflected on the post-fight brawl at Social Knockout 3.

“Mate, you’re an MMA fighter, this s*** happens,” Till said of his opponent’s reaction to the punch landed behind the head. “You’re rolling around on the floor for 20 minutes? I’m just looking at him in disbelief like ‘Is this really happening on my return?’. He just wanted a way out…

“This guy is just a coward…comes over to me ‘I wanted to fight, the referee didn’t let me fight!’. Excuses…went back to my striking days, and lifted my leg up. Maybe I shouldn’t’ve done that because for one thing, we’re in the UAE, and I could’ve gotten in a lot of trouble. In his head, he thinks it’s all bravado, but there are some guys out there like your Masvidals, Diazs, and me when sometimes it’s not fake..I’m a street fighter, as well, so I went off my head a little bit and tried to get at him…someone kicked my head and wasn’t happy about that. Not going to say too much [on that], but I’ve been in brawls and in the chaos my whole life.”

It’s uncertain, as of this writing, if Till or Mutie will face further discipline for the post-fight brawl.

Till was supposed to face Julio César Chávez Jr. on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing card on July 20th, before the bout was scrapped. Before this past weekend, Till hadn’t fought since a loss to current UFC titleholder Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282.