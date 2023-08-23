Darren Till and Mike Perry go back and forth over potential fight: “S*it for brains”

Darren Till and Mike Perry seem deadset on resuming their rivalry in the boxing ring.

‘Platinum’ was recently revealed as the backup fighter for October’s ‘PRIME Card’. The event is expected to be headlined by KSI vs. Tommy Fury, but Mike Perry could potentially step in for Dillon Danis. ‘El Jefe’ is currently slated for the co-main event against Logan Paul.

That backup fighter role was one that Darren Till previously lobbied for. Over the last few weeks ‘The Gorilla’ has repeatedly teased a potential boxing debut. While previously linked to names such as the aforementioned Paul and Danis, the Brit instead seems to be targeting Mike Perry.

Recently, Darren Till ignited a war of words between himself and the BKFC contender. On X, the former title challenger slammed Mike Perry, telling him to make up his mind who he wants to box. In response, ‘Platinum’ stated that he wasn’t surprised the British fighter wanted to use gloves, but he was still down.

I wanna fight you Darren, haven’t heard a response from you in awhile so I wasn’t sure, figured you’d sign up with gloves involved tho, puss https://t.co/JeDPtNASuj — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 23, 2023

“You either wanna fight me, Logan or Mike. Make ur fucking mind up.” Darren Till wrote on social media.

“I wanna fight you Darren, haven’t heard a response from you in awhile so I wasn’t sure, figured you’d sign up with gloves involved tho, puss,” Mike Perry replied.

“Shit for brains,” Till quickly replied.

This is far from the first time that Darren Till and Mike Perry have gone back and forth over a potential fight. In their days in the UFC, the two welterweights repeatedly teased a bout that failed to come to fruition. However, they did famously have a sparring session come of it.

What do you make of this back and forth? Do you want to see Darren Till vs. Mike Perry in boxing?