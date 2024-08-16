Daniel Cormier weighs in on ‘champ-champ” aspirations from Dricus du Plessis

By Harry Kettle - August 16, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis wanting to become a two-weight world champion.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react

Since arriving in the UFC, Dricus du Plessis has been on fire. He has been able to tear through the middleweight division and now, he’s the UFC middleweight champion. He won the strap by defeating Sean Strickland earlier this year.

This Saturday, at UFC 305, he will defend his crown against former king Israel Adesanya. These two men have had a pretty bitter feud in the last year or so, and it’ll finally come to a head down under.

Previously, du Plessis has expressed his interest in trying to win a second world title at light heavyweight. In a recent interview, Daniel Cormier gave his thoughts on that idea.

Cormier’s view on du Plessis

“The problem with Dricus is that the things he does don’t look like everybody else’s. His feet may cross at an odd time, he may throw a punch from a weird angle, or he might do a takedown in a weird way, but it’s working. So you have to accept that just because it looks different, it’s not wrong—it’s his way, right? It’s his style, and he’s mastered it. He’s mastered it to the point that he’s the world champion. So I think that awkwardness will play to his benefit on Saturday night.”

“I’m not doubting him no more. I’m just done doubting Dricus Du Plessis, man. I think he can do whatever he wants, you know? He’s shown time and time again that he can do anything, and Alex Pereira showed that it’s possible, right? Going from middleweight to light heavyweight and winning, and winning a lot. So yeah, I think he could, under the right circumstances. A lot of times it’s about matchups, right? The right person holding the belt is what makes you make that decision, and I think with the right matchup, Dricus can be a double champ.”

