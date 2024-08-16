Daniel Cormier weighs in on ‘champ-champ” aspirations from Dricus du Plessis

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis wanting to become a two-weight world champion.

Since arriving in the UFC, Dricus du Plessis has been on fire. He has been able to tear through the middleweight division and now, he’s the UFC middleweight champion. He won the strap by defeating Sean Strickland earlier this year.

RELATED: Dana White vows to bring UFC to South Africa if Dricus du Plessis defeats Israel Adesanya: “Obviously we’ll do it”

This Saturday, at UFC 305, he will defend his crown against former king Israel Adesanya. These two men have had a pretty bitter feud in the last year or so, and it’ll finally come to a head down under.

Previously, du Plessis has expressed his interest in trying to win a second world title at light heavyweight. In a recent interview, Daniel Cormier gave his thoughts on that idea.