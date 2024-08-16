Kade Ruotolo admits to feeling “a bit invincible” after successful MMA debut

An added dose of confidence is coursing through Kade Ruotolo’s veins as he gears up for his next outing.

The American phenom defends his ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title against flyweight king Mikey Musumeci at ONE 168: Denver. This takes place at the Ball Arena on September 6.

Ruotolo is coming off a successful venture into MMA this past June. In his maiden assignment, he submitted Blake Cooper with a rear-naked choke in the very first round.

His triumphant debut in the all-encompassing sport has infused him with an extra layer of grit and toughness. This has further bolstered his already formidable grappling game.

“I feel a bit invincible as far as, like, a toughness scale. When you start taking punches and knees and elbows, it’s just like jiu-jitsu becomes so easy – or easier,” he said.

“Those accidental kicks or that collar tie that slaps you in the face or whatever, it’s nothing compared to MMA. I think it’s tougher.”

Fans have come to expect nothing less than explosive performances from Ruotolo regardless of the rule set. And his demolition of Cooper was a prime example.

It’s safe to assume that the 21-year-old has no plans to dial back his signature intensity. Even more so, he returns to his core discipline in Denver.

“We love taking our opponents down, pass and finishing, things like that. So, obviously, we still have all those pillars instilled into us, but, you know, we’re never going to forget about our leg locks. The leg locks are there,” Ruotolo said