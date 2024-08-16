Kade Ruotolo admits to feeling “a bit invincible” after successful MMA debut

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 15, 2024

An added dose of confidence is coursing through Kade Ruotolo’s veins as he gears up for his next outing. 

Kade Ruotolo

The American phenom defends his ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title against flyweight king Mikey Musumeci at ONE 168: Denver. This takes place at the Ball Arena on September 6.

Ruotolo is coming off a successful venture into MMA this past June. In his maiden assignment, he submitted Blake Cooper with a rear-naked choke in the very first round.

His triumphant debut in the all-encompassing sport has infused him with an extra layer of grit and toughness. This has further bolstered his already formidable grappling game.

“I feel a bit invincible as far as, like, a toughness scale. When you start taking punches and knees and elbows, it’s just like jiu-jitsu becomes so easy – or easier,” he said.

“Those accidental kicks or that collar tie that slaps you in the face or whatever, it’s nothing compared to MMA. I think it’s tougher.”

Fans have come to expect nothing less than explosive performances from Ruotolo regardless of the rule set. And his demolition of Cooper was a prime example.

It’s safe to assume that the 21-year-old has no plans to dial back his signature intensity. Even more so, he returns to his core discipline in Denver.

“We love taking our opponents down, pass and finishing, things like that. So, obviously, we still have all those pillars instilled into us, but, you know, we’re never going to forget about our leg locks. The leg locks are there,” Ruotolo said

Kade Ruotolo faces tall order against Mikey Musumeci

Stepping back into submission grappling is no ordinary affair for Kade Ruotolo. He squares off with Mike Musumeci, a competitor who has an exceptional pedigree. 

“Darth Rigatoni” has an impressive resume. This includes five IBJJF World Championships in both gi and no-gi categories.

His arrival in ONE Championship has only elevated his stature. Under the promotion’s banner, he owns a perfect 7-0 record with five victories by submission.

In addition, Musumeci has successfully defended his ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title three times, underscoring his prowess on the mats.

Despite the size advantage that Ruotolo holds, Musumeci is an opponent whom the defending champion shouldn’t overlook.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes may renew rivalry in BJJ

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 15, 2024
ONE Rankings Report
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane, Elias Mahmoudi shake up ONE Championship’s rankings

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 14, 2024

The landscape of ONE Championship’s striking divisions underwent significant transformations in the wake of ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video earlier this month.

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane takes on “Man of Steel” at ONE Friday Fights 81

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 14, 2024

The anticipation for ONE Friday Fights 81 just got even higher with the addition of the highly touted Nabil Anane to an already stacked lineup.

jonathan haggerty and superlek
ONE Championship

Superlek hires sports scientist to help with world title bid at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 13, 2024

It’s safe to say that Superlek Kiatmoo9 is leaving no stone unturned for his highly anticipated encounter against Jonathan Haggerty.

Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks targeted by Lito Adiwang: “I want to be the one”

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 13, 2024

With no definite timetable for lineal king Joshua Pacio’s return from an ACL injury, Lito Adiwang hopes to get a shot at the ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Title recently captured by Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video earlier this month.

Adriano-Moraes

Adriano Moraes guns for redemption against Danny Kingad at ONE 169

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 12, 2024
Sean Climaco
ONE Championship

Sean Climaco eager to earn career validation at ONE 168: “This is where I want to be”

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 12, 2024

Sean Climaco seeks to prove he’s more than just a flash in the pan. 

Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Lil' bro reminds fans that Jonathan Haggerty's "got that dog in him"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 12, 2024

Freddie Haggerty exudes confidence that older brother Jonathan Haggerty will emerge triumphant in his next assignment. 

Angela Lee
ONE Championship

Former ONE Championship star Angela Lee reveals that she considered UFC move

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2024

Former ONE Championship fighter Angela Lee has revealed that she once considered a move to the UFC.

Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Joshua Pacio fires back at Jarred Brooks: “I’m not going anywhere”

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 8, 2024

Joshua Pacio assures Jarred Brooks that they will revisit their heated rivalry once he gets cleared to compete. 