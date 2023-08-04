Chris Avila reacts following Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul press conference brawl: “Whatever pops off, I’m ready for it all”

Chris Avila has given his thoughts following the brawl that broke out between the teams of Nate Diaz and Jake Paul.

This weekend, Nate Diaz will make his pro boxing debut when he steps into the ring to take on Jake Paul. It’s a feud that has been brewing for years now, and many are fascinated to see how it all unfolds.

Some, however, have criticized the nature of the build-up thus far. While it’s certainly been quieter than we were expecting, it all stepped up a notch earlier this week when the teams of Paul and Diaz were involved in a brawl.

Chris Avila, a close friend of Nate’s who will take on Jeremy Stephens on the undercard, had the following to say on the scuffle.