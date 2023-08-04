Chris Avila reacts following Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul press conference brawl: “Whatever pops off, I’m ready for it all”

By Harry Kettle - August 4, 2023
Chris Avila has given his thoughts following the brawl that broke out between the teams of Nate Diaz and Jake Paul.

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul

This weekend, Nate Diaz will make his pro boxing debut when he steps into the ring to take on Jake Paul. It’s a feud that has been brewing for years now, and many are fascinated to see how it all unfolds.

Some, however, have criticized the nature of the build-up thus far. While it’s certainly been quieter than we were expecting, it all stepped up a notch earlier this week when the teams of Paul and Diaz were involved in a brawl.

Chris Avila, a close friend of Nate’s who will take on Jeremy Stephens on the undercard, had the following to say on the scuffle.

Avila backs Paul

“I’m down for whatever, but I’m focused 100 percent on my fight, and I also got my homie’s backs,” Avila said in a media scrum after the press conference brawl. “So whatever is going to happen, whatever pops off, I’m ready for it all. But I’m focused on my fight, and I’m working like I should. I got to do what I got to do to be ready to fight and make my weight and do my job on Saturday.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Avila and Diaz have always been close friends and training partners, and that’ll likely never change. Of course, in a situation like this, it’s always better for Chris to focus on his own mission statement as fight night approaches.

Keep your eyes peeled, though, because we wouldn’t be surprised to see even more carnage unfold.

Are you excited to see Chris Avila compete this weekend? Who will win between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

