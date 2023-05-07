Pros react after Aljamain Sterling defeats Henry Cejudo at UFC 288: “Easiest money I’ve ever made”

Tonight’s UFC 288 was headlined by a bantamweight title fight featuring former champion Henry Cejudo challenging Aljamain Sterling.

Sterling (23-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over TJ Dillashaw in October of last year. That win had marked ‘FunkMaster’s’ second career title dedense, as he had previously defeated Petr Yan by split decision after claiming the belt from the Russian via DQ.

Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) was fighting for the first time in over three years this evening. ‘Triple C’, a former flyweight and bantamweight champion, had last competed in May of 2020, earning a TKO victory over Dominick Cruz to defend his bantamweight title. The former Olympic Gold medalist had of course announced his retirement after that fight.

Tonight’s UFC 288 headliner went the full twenty-five minutes. Aljamain Sterling appears to get the better of Henry Cejudo in the opening round, but ‘Triple C’ came back and made things competitive in round two. However, ‘Funkmaster’ appeared to pull away in rounds three and four, leaving many fans believing Cejudo needed a finish in the fifth and final round. Although the former champ got the better of Sterling in the final five minutes, it was not enough to sway the judges in his favor.

Official UFC 288 Result: Aljamain Sterling def. Henry Cejudo by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Sterling vs. Cejudo’ below:

16 wins 2 losses. Guy is a novice in MMA. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2023

Main Event who you guys got??!! @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) May 7, 2023

ah shit its game time booiisss — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) May 7, 2023

Main event time ! This is gonna be a good fight. Good luck to both of these warriors #UFC288 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 7, 2023

Aljo clearly having more success against the fence and should look to take the fight here more frequently. #ufc288 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 7, 2023

aljo just punch him!! How have you not evolved since being a pussy ass bitch?! https://t.co/Ob1ADrp9bQ — Danny Sabatello (@ShockThisWorld) May 7, 2023

Mastermind stuff hahaha — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2023

3-1 Aljo. Cejudo needs a finish. #ufc288 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 7, 2023

Close fight — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) May 7, 2023

Just to make it interesting, these judges are probably split. 😂😂 #UFC288 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) May 7, 2023

What a fight! Two champs! #ufc288 — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) May 7, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Aljamain Sterling defeating Henry Cejudo at UFC 288:

Easiest money I’ve ever made. Not a scratch on Aljo! Congrats Funkmaster! Good little fighter is Henry but give it a rest with these agendas all the time. The guy is sub 20 fights in his career. His little feints an all ahaha omg please teach me mastermind lol. Done the splits… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2023

4-1 I had it also. https://t.co/5qITvrofXD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2023

Wow what a sick faceoff 😂😂😂😂 — Danny Sabatello (@ShockThisWorld) May 7, 2023

Morab with the jacket on lmao 😂😂 #ufc288 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 7, 2023

I learned not to bet against @funkmasterMMA / great job brother #UFC288 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 7, 2023

