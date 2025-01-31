Highlights! The Russian Dumpling dethrones Da Crazy Hawaiian at Power Slap 11

By Harry Kettle - January 31, 2025

The Russian Dumpling defeated Da Crazy Hawaiian this week at Power Slap 11 which went down in Saudi Arabia.

Power Slap

As we know, Power Slap has been a real passion project for UFC president Dana White over the course of the last few years. He has been instrumental in trying to grow the sport, even though it still divides opinion more often than not. With that being said, it does seem like there’s a certain level of intrigue involved in the whole thing.

RELATED: Dana White downplays potential brain trauma in Power Slap competitors: “We’re all gonna die!”

As part of UFC Saudi Arabia week, Power Slap 11 went down in the same arena that will host the promotion’s blockbuster event tomorrow night. In the main event, The Russian Dumpling went head to head with Da Crazy Hawaiian.

Following on from their majority draw at Power Slap 9, the expectation was that we’d be in for another classic here – and they certainly didn’t disappoint.

Just making it look easy 😮‍💨

Tune into #PowerSlap11 NOW LIVE & FREE on Rumble@riyadhseason | #riyadhseason pic.twitter.com/dDJ21yzO2z

— Power Slap (@powerslap) January 30, 2025

Dumplings for dinner 🍽️

Tune in to #PowerSlap11 NOW: https://t.co/gv8dgi3h7k@riyadhseason | #riyadhseason pic.twitter.com/NAwgQcLRRQ

— Power Slap (@powerslap) January 30, 2025

#ANDNEW 🏆

Dumpling ate his way to the Super Heavyweight Title at #PowerSlap11@riyadhseason | #riyadhseason pic.twitter.com/6HrxPYhbPp

— Power Slap (@powerslap) January 30, 2025

Power Slap 11 heats up

Between the tough shots and the taunting, these two men really went at it over the course of five rounds. Ultimately, though, on two of the judges’ scorecards, it was Russian Dumpling who overcame Da Crazy Hawaiian by winning four rounds out of the five.

Is this going to be enough to turn around the general public opinion of the sport? Probably not. Still, for those who do enjoy it, this was certainly one to enjoy.

What did you make of this fight? Will you be tuning in to watch their product again? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

