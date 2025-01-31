Highlights! The Russian Dumpling dethrones Da Crazy Hawaiian at Power Slap 11

The Russian Dumpling defeated Da Crazy Hawaiian this week at Power Slap 11 which went down in Saudi Arabia.

As we know, Power Slap has been a real passion project for UFC president Dana White over the course of the last few years. He has been instrumental in trying to grow the sport, even though it still divides opinion more often than not. With that being said, it does seem like there’s a certain level of intrigue involved in the whole thing.

As part of UFC Saudi Arabia week, Power Slap 11 went down in the same arena that will host the promotion’s blockbuster event tomorrow night. In the main event, The Russian Dumpling went head to head with Da Crazy Hawaiian.

Following on from their majority draw at Power Slap 9, the expectation was that we’d be in for another classic here – and they certainly didn’t disappoint.