Brendan Allen eyes rematch with Sean Strickland with a win over Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90

By Cole Shelton - April 4, 2024

Brendan Allen is hoping to avenge another one of his losses should he beat Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90.

Brendan Allen and Sean Strickland

Allen is set to headline UFC Vegas 90 on Saturday when he takes on Curtis, who took the fight on short notice, this after Marvin Vettori was forced to withdraw from the bout due to an injury. Although Allen is fighting down in the rankings, it’s a chance for him to avenge a loss as he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Curtis back in 2021.

Should Brendan Allen win, the hope for the American is to secure a rematch with former middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who TKO’d Allen back in 2020.

“Man, you never know with the way the division, the way the landscape is, it’s hard to tell but hopefully I can get Sean after this, he seems to be the last one available so if I can’t get the champion then Sean is hopefully what I’m after,” Brendan Allen said to The Schmo.

Although Brendan Allen is hoping to fight Sean Strickland next time out, ‘All In’ says he has squashed his beef with the former champion. After their fight, the two did not see eye-to-eye, but Allen says that is no longer an issue for him.

“I talk to Chris and Sean when I come to the PI if they are there, we chat. Me and Sean squashed out stuff, we are cool. I wouldn’t say we are friends, like best friends, but we are cool. Me and Chris have always been cool,” Allen said.

Even though Allen has become friendly with Curtis and Strickland, he says that doesn’t impact him come the fight. He knows it is a business and he has a job to do, and he has no friends inside the Octagon. So, Allen is confident he will get another stoppage win on Saturday to prove he deserves either a title shot or a number-one contender fight.

Brendan Allen enters his UFC Vegas 90 fight riding a six-fight winning streak and is coming off a submission win over Paul Craig.

Brendan Allen Sean Strickland UFC

