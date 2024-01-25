Daniel Cormier responds after Jon Jones takes issue with his “bad employee” remarks: “I also said a ton of nice things about you”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has responded to Jon Jones as their rivalry appears to have been reignited.
In recent weeks, we’ve seen a lot of texts and emails being leaked to the public as part of the UFC’s ongoing anti-trust case. In one of the exchanges from back in 2014, Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta had some less-than-pleasant things to say about Jon Jones. At the time, ‘Bones’ was in the midst of a contract dispute with the promotion.
RELATED: Daniel Cormier shows no interest in meeting with Jon Jones but admits rivalry with ‘Bones’ is over: “There’s good in that dude”
Daniel Cormier opted to weigh in recently and noted that Jon was, at times, a “bad employee.” Jones didn’t take kindly to that, putting the following tweet out in response.
“Never let a “bad employee” beat you up and take everything from you twice. It’ll leave you bitter for a really long time evidently”
Now, Cormier has continued the war of words with the following remarks during a video on his YouTube channel.
Cormier responds to Jones
“If I could say 100 things about him positively, he holds on to the negative things. I wasn’t talking about him directly,” Cormier said. “All I was saying is that when you have employees and businesses, sometimes things go sideways with employees…even if he won both fights. In that moment, it doesn’t change what I would say…it doesn’t change what happened with the fight with Dan Henderson, it doesn’t change what happened with Jones and UFC 200, and it doesn’t change the reason why Dana [White] went off…
“I also said a ton of nice things about you. I also said that the UFC couldn’t afford to get rid of him because he’s too valuable…he’s always going to be safe because he’s so important…I’m not bitter, guys, I’m fine with everything…sure, he won the fights, because I don’t think he’s the only person in my life who I’ve fought who was on steroids.”
Quotes via MMA News
Who do you side with in this debate? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Daniel Cormier Jon Jones UFC