Daniel Cormier responds after Jon Jones takes issue with his “bad employee” remarks: “I also said a ton of nice things about you”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has responded to Jon Jones as their rivalry appears to have been reignited.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen a lot of texts and emails being leaked to the public as part of the UFC’s ongoing anti-trust case. In one of the exchanges from back in 2014, Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta had some less-than-pleasant things to say about Jon Jones. At the time, ‘Bones’ was in the midst of a contract dispute with the promotion.

Daniel Cormier opted to weigh in recently and noted that Jon was, at times, a “bad employee.” Jones didn’t take kindly to that, putting the following tweet out in response.

“Never let a “bad employee” beat you up and take everything from you twice. It’ll leave you bitter for a really long time evidently”

Now, Cormier has continued the war of words with the following remarks during a video on his YouTube channel.