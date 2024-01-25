PFL announces the end of their women’s featherweight division, will be replaced by flyweight

By Harry Kettle - January 25, 2024

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced that their women’s featherweight division will be replaced by flyweight.

PFL, Bellator

Ever since it was confirmed that the PFL had purchased Bellator, there’s been a lot of hype surrounding the promotion. From the crossover events to the roster and beyond, this is the best chance PFL has at becoming a legitimate contender to the UFC. Of course, some will disagree with that, but nobody can deny that they’re making significant moves.

RELATED: PFL’s Donn Davis takes shot after UFC postpones ‘poor’ Saudi Arabia event: “I don’t think it’s any coincidence”

One thing that they appear to be looking at closely is the lineup for their tournaments. For every season, there are a set number of divisions in play for those who are hoping to win the big $1 million prize.

Now, as per PFL CEO Peter Murray in a news conference, it’s been announced that the women’s featherweight division is out. Meanwhile, the women’s flyweight division is in.

PFL’s next big change

“We have the opportunity to sort of expand our focus with women’s (divisions), and that was the goal,” Murray said.

Quotes via MMA Junkie

The report indicates that as of this writing, 2023 PFL Europe winner Dakota Ditcheva is the only confirmed member of the women’s flyweight division for the 2024 season. As the days and weeks tick by, we imagine that more announcements will be made.

Murray also went on to suggest that the likes of Larissa Pacheco and Cris Cyborg, who are big stars at featherweight, will likely compete in out-of-season events. In addition, he confirmed that around 50% of the roster for the season will be made up of Bellator fighters.

Are you excited by this shift by the PFL? Who would you like to see enter the women’s flyweight division for the upcoming season? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Professional Fighters League (PFL)

