PFL announces the end of their women’s featherweight division, will be replaced by flyweight
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced that their women’s featherweight division will be replaced by flyweight.
Ever since it was confirmed that the PFL had purchased Bellator, there’s been a lot of hype surrounding the promotion. From the crossover events to the roster and beyond, this is the best chance PFL has at becoming a legitimate contender to the UFC. Of course, some will disagree with that, but nobody can deny that they’re making significant moves.
One thing that they appear to be looking at closely is the lineup for their tournaments. For every season, there are a set number of divisions in play for those who are hoping to win the big $1 million prize.
Now, as per PFL CEO Peter Murray in a news conference, it’s been announced that the women’s featherweight division is out. Meanwhile, the women’s flyweight division is in.
PFL will be bringing in a women's flyweight division for the league season in 2024 but there will be no women's featherweight tournament this year, per PFL CEO Peter Murray #PFL
PFL’s next big change
“We have the opportunity to sort of expand our focus with women’s (divisions), and that was the goal,” Murray said.
The report indicates that as of this writing, 2023 PFL Europe winner Dakota Ditcheva is the only confirmed member of the women’s flyweight division for the 2024 season. As the days and weeks tick by, we imagine that more announcements will be made.
Murray also went on to suggest that the likes of Larissa Pacheco and Cris Cyborg, who are big stars at featherweight, will likely compete in out-of-season events. In addition, he confirmed that around 50% of the roster for the season will be made up of Bellator fighters.
