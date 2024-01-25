PFL announces the end of their women’s featherweight division, will be replaced by flyweight

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced that their women’s featherweight division will be replaced by flyweight.

Ever since it was confirmed that the PFL had purchased Bellator, there’s been a lot of hype surrounding the promotion. From the crossover events to the roster and beyond, this is the best chance PFL has at becoming a legitimate contender to the UFC. Of course, some will disagree with that, but nobody can deny that they’re making significant moves.

One thing that they appear to be looking at closely is the lineup for their tournaments. For every season, there are a set number of divisions in play for those who are hoping to win the big $1 million prize.

Now, as per PFL CEO Peter Murray in a news conference, it’s been announced that the women’s featherweight division is out. Meanwhile, the women’s flyweight division is in.