Report | Mike Tyson will return to the ring for a bout with MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko

By Susan Cox - January 25, 2024

Mike Tyson will reportedly be returning to the ring for a bout with MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko.

Mike Tyson, Fedor Emelianenko, Boxing, MMA

Tyson, a former professional boxer competed from 1985 to 2005. Nicknamed ‘Iron Mike’ and ‘Kid Dynamite’ ‘ early in his career, he is perhaps best known as ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’.

With a record of 50 wins (44 by KO) and 6 losses, he’s regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

Mike Tyson retired from boxing in 2005.

In 2011 Tyson was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Then in 2020 the fighter returned to the ring for an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr.  The outcome was a split draw.

It was just yesterday that ‘Boxing Kingdom’ posted to ‘X‘ the following statement:

“Mike Tyson will return to the boxing ring at 57 years of age for a bout against Fedor Emelianenko.”

‘MMA Pack’ also posted to ‘Instagram’:

“Mike Tyson vs. Fedor Emelianenko boxing match negotiations are underway and targeted for later this year in Saudi Arabia.”

Fedo Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) last fought in the Octagon in February of 2023 under the Bellator banner, losing to Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA) by TKO.

‘The Last Emperor’ is regarded as one of the greatest fighters ever and had one of the longest undefeated streaks (28 fights) in MMA history.

Emelianenko, now 47, retired from MMA for the second time on February 4th 2023, but expressed an interest in trying out boxing.

According to news outlets, the boxing match between Tyson and Emelianenko is going to happen in 2024, with a date, time and venue yet to be determined.

Would you like to see the two veterans duke it out in the boxing ring? Could Emelianenko defeat ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

