Sedriques Dumas fires back at fans for claiming he faked Noche UFC injury: ‘I still haven’t been able to pee’

Sedriques Dumas has fired back at fans for claiming he faked the injury at Noche UFC.

Dumas was taking on Zachary Reese, and just under a minute into the fight, he got kicked to the groin. Immediately, he was in pain, and Dumas ended up not being able to continue, and the fight was called a No Contest.

After the fight, many fans took aim at Dumas and claimed he was faking it. However, taking to Instagram, he fired back at the fans for those comments and is hopeful to rematch Reese soon.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me through this time. No, I did not want a “no contest,” but we both want a rematch. I didn’t want the fight to end that way,” Dumas wrote. “I know some people are saying the injury was fake, but the truth is I took a real shot to the groin — and that’s part of being in the fight business. Things happen…

“Thank you to the UFC, my manager, my team, and of course my kids. Just stay tuned,” Dumas added. “Hopefully we’ll get that rematch and a turnaround ASAP. I just need to do a follow-up with the doctor in a week. I still haven’t been able to pee yet, but hopefully everything checks out and we’ll have fight news.”

Dumas is hopeful he can get cleared soon when he meets with a doctor again in a week.

Sedriques Dumas hopes to rematch Zach Reese

If Dumas does get cleared to fight, he’s hopeful he can face Zach Reese again.

Dumas believes the fans deserve the fight and wants to put it on for the fans after the groin shot put an early end to the bout.

“Hopefully, Zach Reese and I can run it back. In due time, we’ll make it happen, and it’ll be fun to do it the right way. I wish everybody the best — safe travels, stay safe, and stay tuned, because I’m bringing something new to the table. I wish I could’ve shown that last night,” Dumas added.

Dumas is now 10-3 and one NC as a pro. Before the NC to Reese, he suffered a TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk after a decision win over Dennis Tiuliulin.