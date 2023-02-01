Derrick Lewis responds to Daniel Cormier saying he’s “done at the top”: “You gotta say that when you’ve got high cholesterol, f*ck him”

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis doesn’t care much for Daniel Cormier’s recent comments.

‘The Black Beast’ is slated to return this Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 68. Lewis will face Sergey Spivac in the five-round headliner, with ‘Polar Bear’ entering the matchup having won five of his last six octagon appearances.

The same can’t be said for the former title challenger. Lewis enters the main event riding a two-fight losing streak, having lost three of his last four bouts. During that stretch, he lost to names such as Ciryl Gane, Tai Tuivasa, and Sergei Pavlovich. With that in mind, Saturday’s headliner is a must-win for the Texan.

However, Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe the result matters that much for Derrick Lewis’s championship aspirations. During a recent edition of DC and RC, the UFC commentator picked his former opponent to win. However, Cormier also stated that he believes Lewis’s days in the top five are over. He stated:

“So, I’m gonna tap in that Derrick Lewis wins the fight. I think he’s gonna knock him out, but I do believe that – I think Derrick’s done at the top. I think Derrick’s absolutely done at the top of the division. I just don’t know if he still can’t knock out No. 10, 11, 12, 13, because I just don’t think those guys are as good as they are.”

Those comments haven’t gone over well with ‘The Black Beast’. During a recent media scrum, Lewis discussed Cormier’s comments and stated that he needs to show fans and the commentator that he can still perform.

“I guess [people] feel like my work ethic isn’t there,” stated Derrick Lewis during the UFC Vegas 68 media scrum. “They felt like I wasn’t taking myself seriously, the fight game seriously, or whatever. I don’t blame them. But, I’ve gotta go out there and prove to everyone I can still do this. I can be in the top five.”

He continued, “I don’t give a damn what DC says, I’ve seen that bulls*it. I guess you’ve gotta say that when you’ve got high cholesterol, f*ck him. But yeah, I feel like I can still be in the top five.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Lewis or Cormier?