Henry Cejudo advises Dricus du Plessis who he should fight next: “Tell this dude to take a hike”

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has given Dricus du Plessis some advice regarding his next opponent.

Following his win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297, there are a lot of options on the table for Dricus du Plessis. The South African sensation is the new UFC middleweight champion, and he has plenty of people chasing him.

Some have suggested that he should have an immediate rematch with Sean Strickland given how close their first bout was. Meanwhile, others believe the right course of action would be for him to defend against Israel Adesanya or Khamzat Chimaev.

There are, of course, always going to be a few rogue options out there. One such idea has been promoted by Henry Cejudo, who believes that du Plessis should aim a bit higher.