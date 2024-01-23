Henry Cejudo advises Dricus du Plessis who he should fight next: “Tell this dude to take a hike”

By Harry Kettle - January 23, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has given Dricus du Plessis some advice regarding his next opponent.

Following his win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297, there are a lot of options on the table for Dricus du Plessis. The South African sensation is the new UFC middleweight champion, and he has plenty of people chasing him.

Some have suggested that he should have an immediate rematch with Sean Strickland given how close their first bout was. Meanwhile, others believe the right course of action would be for him to defend against Israel Adesanya or Khamzat Chimaev.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier praises Dricus du Plessis following his title win at UFC 297: “I never thought that we’d be here today”

There are, of course, always going to be a few rogue options out there. One such idea has been promoted by Henry Cejudo, who believes that du Plessis should aim a bit higher.

Cejudo’s du Plessis recommendation

“If I had to pick somebody for you [du Plessis] to fight, if there’s one of these guys, you know what I would do? I would tell this dude right here [Israel Adesanya] to take a hike. Take a hike somewhere for the time being.”

“I would literally go for this guy, Alex Pereira. Why? Because you could have not just one of these [title belts], but you could have two. How good would that look, Dricus du Plessis? How good would that look?”

“All that smack talk that you guys had going [du Plessis and Adesanya], now that you’re the champ, you tell him to go take a hike. You go after a guy who is talking about going back down to 185 after going up 20 lbs, 20 pounds, and he expects to perform the same.”

In summary, Cejudo went on to suggest that DDP could get a light heavyweight title shot against Alex Pereira if he beats him at middleweight.

What are your thoughts on Henry Cejudo’s idea? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

