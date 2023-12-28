Daniel Cormier is confused why fighters are still “overlooking” UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland

Daniel Cormier is confused as to why fighters are still ‘overlooking’ UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Strickland (28-5 MMA) is scheduled to defend his title against Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) at UFC 297 which takes place on Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

‘Tarzan’ last fought and defeated Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA) this past September at UFC 293 to obtain middleweight gold.

‘Stillknocks’ has won 8 in a row coming into his fight with Strickland, most recently defeating Robert Whittaker (24-7 MMA) via TKO this past July at UFC 290.

Former UFC heavyweight champion and current UFC color commentator, Daniel Cormier, is saying he’s confused as to why ‘Tarzan’ is being labeled a ‘beatable’ champion.

Cormier, speaking on his YouTube channel said:

“When I see, for years, Kamaru Usman refusing to go up to 185, partly because he’s friends with Izzy, but even when Alex (Pereira) became the champion, there was no talk of (Usman) going to 185. Sean Strickland becomes the champ now and Leon Edwards is immediately talking about going to 185, Kamaru Usman was immediately talking about going to 185. What is that? Like, why he is — honestly, it feels like they feel like there’s a beatable champion, so I’m going to take my shot. Why is Sean Strickland overlooked still?”

Continuing, Daniel Cormier said (h/t MMAMania):

“I believe that now these guys at 170 (pounds) are like, they feel like Sean Strickland is beatable. I talked to people close to (Dricus) Du Plessis — they believe it is an afterthought that he gets through Sean Strickland. Like, they believe that he is so far ahead of Sean Strickland that it will not be competitive. I don’t know how you could watch that last fight (against Adesanya) and feel like that.”

Do you agree with Cormier that Strickland is not being taken seriously? Who do you predict will win in the new year – Du Plessis or Strickland?

