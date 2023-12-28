Dana White reveals he’s in talks with Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s recent UFC rant: “We’re gonna figure something out”

Dana White is revealing that he’s in talks with Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s recent UFC rant.

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA), opposing TUF 31 coaches, were to battle it out in the Octagon following the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter. Well, TUF 31 concluded in August of this year and to date there has been no announcement by Dana White and the promotion as to when the McGregor vs. Chandler bout will take place.

McGregor, recently spoke with ‘talkSport’ venting his frustration saying:

“Get me back in there.”

“The Mac has lots to offer and loads to deliver! They are talking Manny here in Saudi. The lads in the UFC aren’t really talking any!”

”I’m supposed to be back in April but it was supposed to be December.”

“Give me something (Dana White). No ones ever been treated the way I’m getting treated.”

McGregor elaborated:

“For all the figures I’ve brought in this game, I sell more than all of them combined. No one in the history of the fight game has been treated the way I’ve been getting treated at this minute. From what I came through, to what I bring. They f**king should open the floodgates for me. I’m waiting! And my patience is wearing thin on me waiting.”

Ultimately McGregor was to go through 6 months of drug testing in USADA pool, but the relationship between USADA and the UFC comes to an end at the conclusion of this year. It is not known if the Irishman will be cleared to fight in early 2024.

MMA journalist, Chisanga Malata, is advising that UFC CEO Dana White is in talks with McGregor. Posting to ‘X‘ Malata said:

🚨JUST IN🚨 Dana White has revealed he’s in talks with Conor McGregor after The Notorious’ UFC 300 and fight rant in Saudi Arabia last weekend. “We talked tonight. I'm in Abu Dhabi, he's in Dubai. “We're gonna figure something out. We're talking.” pic.twitter.com/WgVTTqYgQ7 — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) December 28, 2023

“Dana White has revealed he’s in talks with Conor McGregor after The Notorious’ UFC 300 and fight rant in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

“We talked tonight. I’m in Abu Dhabi, he’s in Dubai.”

“We’re gonna figure something out. We’re talking.”

There has been much speculation that McGregor may make his return at UFC 300, but again, it’s just rumours at this point.

If in fact Dana White and Conor McGregor are talking, perhaps an announcement will be made soon as to when we will see ‘Notorious’ back in the Octagon.

Would you like to see McGregor fight Chandler next or do you have a different competitor in mind for the Irishman’s return?

