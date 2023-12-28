Colby Covington doubles down on comments about Ian Machado Garry’s marriage: “I’d be honoured to settle that”

By Susan Cox - December 28, 2023

Colby Covington is doubling down on the comments he’s made regarding Ian Machado Garry’s marriage.

Colby Covington

Covington (17-4 MMA) is licking his wounds after his unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards (22-3 MMA) at UFC 296 on December 16th. The main event welterweight title fight saw ‘Rocky’ retain the belt.

In keeping with ‘Chaos’s’ demeanor, the fighter lashed out at the judges, claiming it was he you should have been awarded the victory. Covington proceeded to call out Stephen Thompson (17-7 MMA) who also was on the losing side that evening, being defeated by Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0 MMA).

Covington further decided to take aim at the #10-ranked Ian Machado Garry (13-0 MMA).

Ian Garry and Colby Covington

Ian Garry wed 40-year-old TV presenter Layla in February of 2022 and went on to welcome their first son later that year. Layla is 14 years older than Garry and has been in the media as of late because of a book she wrote ‘How to be a WAG’-the ultimate guide to catching the man of your dreams, back on 2010.

It was on a recent interview on ‘The Tucker Carlson Encounter’, that Colby Covington spoke about Garry’s controversial relationship with Layla:

“There is one guy that is a legitimate c**t and I’ve called him out for that.”

“I found out that this had happened, the girl was selling a book called ‘WAG’ which means wife and girlfriend. So, she was promoting that she had a boyfriend, and she had a husband. It shouldn’t be allowed, it’s pretty nasty behaviour.”

Concluding, Covington indicated that he would be ready to settle any differences he and Garry have in the Octagon (h/t MMANews):

“Not excited, he was pretty angry. I think he probably wants to settle the differences in the Octagon and it just so happens, I like to fight in the Octagon so if it needs to happen one day, I’d be honoured to settle that.”

Pushing buttons is common for Covington. Perhaps the emphasis is on getting a fight with Ian Garry next.

What do you think of Colby Covington’s commentary concerning Garry and his wife?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

