Israel Adesanya trolls Alex Pereira with Mortal Kombat themed UFC 287 knockout video

By Susan Cox - December 21, 2023

Israel Adesanya has trolled Alex Pereira with a Mortal Kombat themed video of his UFC 287 knockout win.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC

Adesanya and Pereira have a long-standing rivalry with one another.

The two originally met (in MMA) at UFC 281 in November of 2022 where it was Pereira (9-2 MMA) defeating Adesanya (24-3 MMA) via TKO at 2:01 of round 5.

Meeting again at UFC 287, the tables turned and saw ‘The Last Stylebender’ defeat ‘Poatan’ via KO at 4:21 of round 2 to win middleweight gold.

Adesanya, posted the video, with the Mortal Kombat theme, to ‘X‘ with the catch phrase:

“Game Over”

This is not the first time Israel Adesanya has trolled Alex Pereira.

Following Pereira’s knockout win over Jiri Prochazka (29-4 MMA) this past November at UFC 285, Adesanya posted a meme to ‘X’ showing the Brazilian knocked out (and made up like Elsa from the movie “Frozen”), with the caption:

“lol rent free…I sleep good.”

Prior to the UFC, Pereira and Adesanya met twice in the kickboxing ring with ‘Poatan’ winning both bouts.

Pereira, at 36, is the current UFC light heavyweight champion and a former UFC middleweight champion.

Israel Adesanya, at 34, is the former two-time UFC middleweight champion, having lost the 185lbs title to Sean Strickland in his most recent Octagon appearance this past fall.

The big question remains – will there be a trilogy match-up between Pereira and Adesanya in 2024?

Is that a fight you’d like to see? Who do you think would come out the victor?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

