Daniel Cormier explains why he’s surprised by Ilia Topuria’s lightweight switch

By Harry Kettle - February 22, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Ilia Topuria’s decision to make a move up to the lightweight division.

Ilia Topuria Daniel Cormier

As we know, Ilia Topuria is seemingly done with the featherweight division. He has made the decision to move up to 155 pounds on a full-time basis, and as a result of that, he will be vacating the strap. He’s suggested that it’s because he can no longer make the weight, but after comments from Diego Lopes, some believe it may be due to the promotion not wanting him to hold onto the championship while pursuing a new goal.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier shares interesting theory on Ilia Topuria’s callout of Charles Oliveira

Either way, Topuria’s featherweight days are over – for now. His focus is on lightweight, where there are plenty of intriguing matchups for him to take on.

In a recent podcast, Daniel Cormier gave his thoughts on the situation.

Cormier’s view on Topuria

“He’s a champion through and through, but when I see him, he’s not a big guy,” Cormier said of Topuria on “Good Guy/Bad Guy” with Sonnen. “I don’t feel like he’s a big guy. So to hear he says he can’t make 145 anymore to me seems a bit odd.

“I’m very surprised that he’s vacating right now,” Cormier said. “I’m very surprised because he has the option – you said, you thought it would be for an interim title only because Ilia has the option to let them fight for an interim championship because of the year he just had.

“The win that he got the title from Volk and then the title defense against Max Holloway, he had the option to hold onto the belt, but he’s saying he’s going up because he feels he’s done everything at 145. One title defense doesn’t feel like ‘everything,’ but it’s a weighted conversation because he just beat the two greatest featherweights of all time outside of Jose Aldo.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor

Joe Lopez believes Ilia Topuria is following the Conor McGregor model

Harry Kettle - February 22, 2025
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier backs Michael Chandler to defeat Paddy Pimblett

Harry Kettle - February 22, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has backed old rival Michael Chandler to defeat Paddy Pimblett when they collide at UFC 314.

Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes
Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling gives his thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes

Harry Kettle - February 22, 2025

UFC star Aljamain Sterling has given his thoughts on the upcoming bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Modestas Bukauskas
UFC

Modestas Bukauskas eager to fight "dangerous" Raffael Cerqueira at UFC Seattle

Cole Shelton - February 21, 2025

Modestas Bukauskas is set to make his return to the Octagon at UFC Seattle on Saturday.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya doesn't think he's "washed" but admits he won't be UFC champion again

Cole Shelton - February 21, 2025

Israel Adesanya knows he likely won’t UFC gold again, but he knows he isn’t washed.

Diego Lopes claims UFC forced Ilia Topuria to vacate featherweight title for lightweight move: "They were very clear"

Josh Evanoff - February 21, 2025
Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler predicts first-round knockout win over Paddy Pimblett ahead of UFC 314: "It's a bad matchup"

Josh Evanoff - February 21, 2025

Michael Chandler believes his UFC 314 meeting with Paddy Pimblett won’t be close.

Aljamain Sterling, Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull takes aim at Aljamain Sterling for rejecting offer to fight him: "He ran!"

Josh Evanoff - February 21, 2025

Former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull is taking aim at Aljamain Sterling ahead of his UFC debut.

Henry Cejudo
UFC

Henry Cejudo considering return to flyweight division after UFC Seattle: "There could be a resurrection"

Cole Shelton - February 21, 2025

Henry Cejudo is open to returning to his former stomping grounds.

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's team not keen on fighting Ilia Topuria next after 'El Matador' vacates UFC gold

Fernando Quiles - February 21, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach has praise for Ilia Topuria, but he’s still not keen on “El Matador” getting a UFC lightweight title shot.