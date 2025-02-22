Daniel Cormier explains why he’s surprised by Ilia Topuria’s lightweight switch

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Ilia Topuria’s decision to make a move up to the lightweight division.

As we know, Ilia Topuria is seemingly done with the featherweight division. He has made the decision to move up to 155 pounds on a full-time basis, and as a result of that, he will be vacating the strap. He’s suggested that it’s because he can no longer make the weight, but after comments from Diego Lopes, some believe it may be due to the promotion not wanting him to hold onto the championship while pursuing a new goal.

Either way, Topuria’s featherweight days are over – for now. His focus is on lightweight, where there are plenty of intriguing matchups for him to take on.

In a recent podcast, Daniel Cormier gave his thoughts on the situation.