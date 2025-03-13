Daniel Cormier isn’t convinced Alex Pereira would have success at heavyweight

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier isn’t convinced that Alex Pereira would find success in the heavyweight division.

Last weekend, Alex Pereira lost for just the second time in his run with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He was defeated by Magomed Ankalaev and, in the process, he lost his UFC light heavyweight title. Ever since then, many have been wondering whether or not he’ll shift up to heavyweight in an attempt to become the first ever three-weight UFC champion.

There are some mixed opinions on that. There’s also a chance that Pereira gets an immediate rematch with Ankalaev, or, that he ventures down to middleweight in an attempt to reclaim that belt instead.

Daniel Cormier, meanwhile, believes there are some serious questions to be asked when it comes to Pereira competing in the UFC’s biggest division.