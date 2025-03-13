Daniel Cormier isn’t convinced Alex Pereira would have success at heavyweight

By Harry Kettle - March 13, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier isn’t convinced that Alex Pereira would find success in the heavyweight division.

Last weekend, Alex Pereira lost for just the second time in his run with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He was defeated by Magomed Ankalaev and, in the process, he lost his UFC light heavyweight title. Ever since then, many have been wondering whether or not he’ll shift up to heavyweight in an attempt to become the first ever three-weight UFC champion.

There are some mixed opinions on that. There’s also a chance that Pereira gets an immediate rematch with Ankalaev, or, that he ventures down to middleweight in an attempt to reclaim that belt instead.

Daniel Cormier, meanwhile, believes there are some serious questions to be asked when it comes to Pereira competing in the UFC’s biggest division.

Cormier questions Pereira

“Watching him and Ankalaev fight, it gives me the idea,” Cormier said on Good Guy / Bad Guy.

“I think he’s kind of maxed out the weight he can go up. I don’t think he’s strong enough to go with anyone bigger.

“The amount of pressure that Ankalaev was able to generate without the danger coming back at him like we expected, those heavyweights would kind of just walk right through what he was throwing at him.”

There are still a lot of uncertainties for Pereira. What we do know, though, is that he’ll be a dangerous opponent for just about anyone he steps into the cage with.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? If you were to choose, what would your preference be for Alex Pereira’s next fight inside the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

