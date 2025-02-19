Dricus Du Plessis says Khamzat Chimaev fight cements his legacy even though he isn’t a “boogeyman” anymore

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t think Khamzat Chimaev is the boogeyman people think he is.

After Du Plessis defended his middleweight title with a decision win over Sean Strickland, the expectation was he would face Chimaev next. It’s an intriguing matchup as many view Chimaev as the boogeyman, but he doesn’t think that is the case.

“People think of Khamzat as this boogeyman. That’s a fact. I don’t. I don’t see that. For me, I only see one thing, and that’s the potential to do good to my legacy. The potential to make my legacy even better,” Du Plessis said to Ariel Helwani, via MMAJunkie.

Although Khamzat Chimaev is undefeated, Dricus Du Plessis thinks he isn’t as dominant as people think. The middleweight champ also believes when people test Chimaev and match his pace, which he will, that is when he struggles.