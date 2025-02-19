Caio Borralho reacts to Sean Strickland being at odds with coach Eric Nicksick

Caio Borralho Speaks on Strickland-Nicksick Situation

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Caio Borralho, a rising UFC middleweight who has trained with Strickland, was asked about the situation with coach Nicksick. Borralho believes things might have been overblown.

“I think these guys know themselves for so long,” Borralho said. “They know how to talk with themselves, how to treat themselves, and they already know their limits and all that. … Maybe those guys are good already with themselves, you know, they’re already laughing about it. So, I don’t take it for granted too much. I don’t take it too serious, I think it was just emotions from one side and from the other side. I think it’s just that, nothing much.”

Strickland is a former UFC middleweight champion, but some are wondering if he will ever receive another title fight after his one-sided loss to DDP. It was a rough outing for Strickland, who absorbed damage but was never able to get his offense going. Now, many are left to wonder if his working relationship with Nicksick has been damaged beyond repair or if Borralho ends up being right.

Nicksick has admitted he made a mistake going public with his comments on Strickland, but will it be enough to mend fences?

