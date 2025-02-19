Caio Borralho reacts to Sean Strickland being at odds with coach Eric Nicksick

By Fernando Quiles - February 19, 2025

Caio Borralho has weighed in on the Sean Strickland situation with his coach Eric Nicksick.

Sean Strickland Eric Nicksick

Many fans were surprised by how critical Nicksick was of Strickland during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. The Xtreme Couture head coach clearly felt Strickland’s effort in his rematch against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 was uninspired. Nicksick went as far as to say he trains world champions and Strickland needs to decide what he wants to do going forward.

Strickland responded by saying that while he’s still close to Nicksick, he likely won’t be in his corner from here on.

RELATED: ERIC NICKSICK ADMITS HE MADE A MISTAKE CRITICIZING SEAN STRICKLAND PUBLICALLY FOLLOWING UFC TITLE LOSS: “A MISCALCULATION”

Caio Borralho Speaks on Strickland-Nicksick Situation

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Caio Borralho, a rising UFC middleweight who has trained with Strickland, was asked about the situation with coach Nicksick. Borralho believes things might have been overblown.

“I think these guys know themselves for so long,” Borralho said. “They know how to talk with themselves, how to treat themselves, and they already know their limits and all that. … Maybe those guys are good already with themselves, you know, they’re already laughing about it. So, I don’t take it for granted too much. I don’t take it too serious, I think it was just emotions from one side and from the other side. I think it’s just that, nothing much.”

Strickland is a former UFC middleweight champion, but some are wondering if he will ever receive another title fight after his one-sided loss to DDP. It was a rough outing for Strickland, who absorbed damage but was never able to get his offense going. Now, many are left to wonder if his working relationship with Nicksick has been damaged beyond repair or if Borralho ends up being right.

Nicksick has admitted he made a mistake going public with his comments on Strickland, but will it be enough to mend fences?

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Caio Borralho Eric Nicksick Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith opens up on retirement fight against Zhang Mingyang: "I was very shocked with the matchup"

Josh Evanoff - February 19, 2025
Caio Borralho, Nassourdine Imavov
Nassourdine Imavov

Caio Borralho calls for title eliminator against Nassourdine Imavov next: "Running to the title"

Josh Evanoff - February 19, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho wants a fight with Nassourdine Imavov next.

Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

Muhammad Mokaev reveals he rejected offers from PFL and ONE Championship to focus on UFC return: "They called me"

Josh Evanoff - February 19, 2025

Undefeated flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev is still focused on a return to the UFC.

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis says Khamzat Chimaev fight cements his legacy even though he isn't a "boogeyman" anymore

Cole Shelton - February 19, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis doesn’t think Khamzat Chimaev is the boogeyman people think he is.

UFC glove touch
Stephen Thompson

Popular UFC fighter says he will never compete in bare knuckle boxing

Fernando Quiles - February 19, 2025

When it comes to fighting under bare knuckle rules, you can count one UFC veteran out.

Alexander Volkanovski

Michael Bisping makes bold prediction for Alexander Volkanovski's next UFC fight

Fernando Quiles - February 19, 2025
Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg

Steve Erceg explains why he's so excited to fight Brandon Moreno

Harry Kettle - February 19, 2025

UFC flyweight contender Steve Erceg has explained why he’s so excited to battle it out with Brandon Moreno in his next fight.

Alexa Grasso
UFC

Alexa Grasso set for flyweight return at UFC 315

Harry Kettle - February 19, 2025

Former UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is set to make her return to the Octagon later this year at UFC 315.

Paige VanZant, Austin Vanderford
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant reacts to Austin Vanderford taking short notice fight at UFC Seattle

Harry Kettle - February 19, 2025

Paige VanZant has reacted to her husband Austin Vanderford taking a short notice fight against Nikolay Veretennikov at UFC Seattle.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier defends Jon Jones after bizarre Instagram video goes viral

Harry Kettle - February 19, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has defended Jon Jones after the latter was involved in a strange Instagram video recently.