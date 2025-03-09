Daniel Cormier reacts to Magomed Ankalaev’s UFC 313 win over Alex Pereira
Daniel Cormier believes he knows how Magomed Ankalaev found success in the standup against Alex Pereira.
Ankalaev is the newly-minted UFC Light Heavyweight Champion following UFC 313. He defeated Pereira via unanimous decision inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ankalaev was able to make “Poatan” hesitate throughout the fight. This became clear following the end of round two, which saw Ankalaev land a punch that sent Pereira into the Octagon cage.
Cormier has shared his immediate thoughts following the UFC 313 pay-per-view.
Daniel Cormier Feels Pereira Was Threatened by Ankalaev’s Wrestling
Taking to his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier discussed Magomed Ankalaev’s UFC title win over Alex Pereira. The UFC Hall of Famer, who was on the call for UFC 313, feels the threat of Ankalaev’s wrestling forced “Poatan” to think twice about his striking.
“It was kind of hard to give him [Ankalaev] the credit he deserves just because we have seen Pereira on so many occasions flip a fight,” Cormier said. “Guys, this is two fights in a row where we have seen ‘Poatan’ kind of losing. Tonight, he wasn’t able to work himself back into the fight.
“Magomed Ankalaev fought a beautiful fight. Honestly, Pereira landed a few jabs. In round five, he landed a nice head kick, but the vast majority of the fight it was Magomed Ankalaev pressuring him, able to land shots, maybe not big shots but land shots and fight him very competitively on the feet. I believe that the reason he was able to fight him so well on the feet is because he has that threat of the wrestling, and when you have that threat of the wrestling it makes you a much harder person to deal with.”
UFC CEO Dana White admitted to reporters that there wasn’t as much action as he anticipated in the fight. Still, he thinks a rematch between Ankalaev and Pereira is likely. Cormier said he’d agree with this approach, as he doesn’t feel there’s another obvious No. 1 contender in the light heavyweight division.
