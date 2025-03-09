Daniel Cormier reacts to Magomed Ankalaev’s UFC 313 win over Alex Pereira

By Fernando Quiles - March 9, 2025

Daniel Cormier believes he knows how Magomed Ankalaev found success in the standup against Alex Pereira.

Magomed Ankalaev Alex Pereira

Ankalaev is the newly-minted UFC Light Heavyweight Champion following UFC 313. He defeated Pereira via unanimous decision inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ankalaev was able to make “Poatan” hesitate throughout the fight. This became clear following the end of round two, which saw Ankalaev land a punch that sent Pereira into the Octagon cage.

Cormier has shared his immediate thoughts following the UFC 313 pay-per-view.

RELATED: DANA WHITE GIVES THOUGHTS ON UFC 313 MAIN EVENT AND CONFIRMS MAGOMED ANKALAEV VS ALEX PEREIRA REMATCH IS LIKELY

Daniel Cormier Feels Pereira Was Threatened by Ankalaev’s Wrestling

Taking to his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier discussed Magomed Ankalaev’s UFC title win over Alex Pereira. The UFC Hall of Famer, who was on the call for UFC 313, feels the threat of Ankalaev’s wrestling forced “Poatan” to think twice about his striking.

“It was kind of hard to give him [Ankalaev] the credit he deserves just because we have seen Pereira on so many occasions flip a fight,” Cormier said. “Guys, this is two fights in a row where we have seen ‘Poatan’ kind of losing. Tonight, he wasn’t able to work himself back into the fight.

“Magomed Ankalaev fought a beautiful fight. Honestly, Pereira landed a few jabs. In round five, he landed a nice head kick, but the vast majority of the fight it was Magomed Ankalaev pressuring him, able to land shots, maybe not big shots but land shots and fight him very competitively on the feet. I believe that the reason he was able to fight him so well on the feet is because he has that threat of the wrestling, and when you have that threat of the wrestling it makes you a much harder person to deal with.”

UFC CEO Dana White admitted to reporters that there wasn’t as much action as he anticipated in the fight. Still, he thinks a rematch between Ankalaev and Pereira is likely. Cormier said he’d agree with this approach, as he doesn’t feel there’s another obvious No. 1 contender in the light heavyweight division.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Daniel Cormier Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

Justin Gaethje Dustin Poirier

Justin Gaethje will not be Dustin Poirier's retirement fight: 'I'm OK with it'

Fernando Quiles - March 9, 2025
Dana White, Alex Pereira
Dana White

Dana White gives thoughts on UFC 313 main event and confirms Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira rematch is likely

Harry Kettle - March 9, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the UFC 313 main event between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira reflects on UFC 313 defeat to Magomed Ankalaev

Harry Kettle - March 9, 2025

UFC sensation Alex Pereira has reflected on his defeat to Magomed Ankalaev in the UFC 313 main event last night.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Dana White provides update on Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight

Harry Kettle - March 9, 2025

UFC president Dana White has provided an update on the possibility of Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall taking place later this year.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev sends a message to Alex Pereira after UFC 313 victory

Harry Kettle - March 9, 2025

UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev has sent a message to Alex Pereira following his victory over the Brazilian at UFC 313 last night.

Mauricio Ruffy, UFC 313, Bonus, King Green, UFC

UFC 313 Bonus Report: Mauricio Ruffy one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - March 8, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313, Alex Pereira, Pros react, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

Pros react after Magomed Ankalaev dethrones Alex Pereira at UFC 313

Chris Taylor - March 8, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 313 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring Alex Pereira taking on Magomed Ankalaev.

Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313, Alex Pereira, Results, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 313 Results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Alex Pereira (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - March 8, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 313 results, including the light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

Justin Gaethje
Rafael Fiziev

Pros react to Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev 2 at UFC 313

Chris Taylor - March 8, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 313 event was co-headlined by a lightweight rematch between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev.

Justin Gaethje, UFC 313, Results, Rafael Fiziev, UFC
Rafael Fiziev

UFC 313 Results: Justin Gaethje defeats Rafael Fiziev (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - March 8, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 313 results, including the lightweight rematch between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev.