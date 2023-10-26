Robert Whittaker tells Kamaru Usman to “stick around” at middleweight after UFC 294: “That fight interests me”

Robert Whittaker is hoping to fight Kamaru Usman next time out.

At UFC 294 last weekend in Abu Dhabi, former welterweight champion Usman moved up to middleweight on 11 days’ notice to face Khamzat Chimaev. It was an intriguing matchup and Usman entered it with a lot of confidence, but it was Chimaev who won a majority decision.

After the fight, Kamaru Usman hasn’t commented on what will be next for him. Given that he has lost twice to Leon Edwards, he may not get another crack at the welterweight title, so with that, Robert Whittaker tells him to stay at middleweight so they can fight.

“I’m happy that fight did happen because it adds more blood it adds to the top of the game, it adds more boys to the top of the charts. What’s next for Usman? Is he gonna stay at middleweight? I don’t know. That fight interests me, I like that fight. I’d fight a middleweight, Usman,” Robert Whittaker said on his MMArcade Podcast.

“I don’t think it’s a bad fight to have. What’re you gonna do? Make Usman fight ranks 30 to 20 to get in the top tier? Consecutive defending welterweight champion, he definitely deserves a fight at the top of the charts,” Whittaker continued. “How well he’ll do, we will see but seeing fresh blood at the top of the game, that’s interesting. I like it. Seeing Chimaev and Strickland fighting, that moves things around, I like it. Makes things interesting and exciting. I am here for it. I hope he stays. Stick around, Usman. It’s fun up here, it’s fun up here, mate.”

If Kamaru Usman does remain a middleweight, a fight against Robert Whittaker does make a lot of sense as both are former champions who are looking to return to the win column. It’s also a fight that could serve as Fight Night headliner or be a pay-per-view co-main event if needed.

Robert Whittaker is coming off a TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis back in July. He’s also just 1-2 in his last three, with the lone win coming by decision against Marvin Vettori. Whittaker is also ranked third at middleweight.